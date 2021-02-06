Fatal vehicle collision with building in Flagstaff leaves two dead

Two people died after sustaining injuries from a single vehicle collision on North Country Club Drive early Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning at approximately 3 a.m., Flagstaff Police responded to the accident.

Initial information indicates the vehicle was traveling southeast on North Country Club Drive toward East Soliere Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a business in the area, police said. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle inside of a business lobby and two individuals outside of the vehicle.

Officers and medical personnel provided emergency medical aid to the individuals at the scene.

One passenger, who is believed to have been the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second passenger was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center where they were also pronounced dead. Investigators are working to notify next of kin and will provide additional information as it becomes available.