Driver in Flagstaff Mall collision facing 22 charges in brazen crime spree

The first was a call for service made to the Arizona Department of Public Safety when a commuter reported that the red pickup had pulled up behind his vehicle parked on the side of the road.

The caller said Muniz claimed to be a police officer and said he needed the car for an emergency, according to the report. The caller said he was assaulted by the suspect before he returned to the truck and fled.

Then, another call for service reported the red truck had hit another vehicle, running it off the road in the process. The second caller said the suspect drove away without stopping. Neither of the incidents caused serious injury.

The crime spree continued when police received reports of a non-injury collision involving a tow truck that had crossed the I-40 median and ran into a fence, according to the report.

Police used video footage taken from inside the tow truck to describe an altercation between a man suspected to be Muniz and the driver. Officers later learned that the incident also involved the red truck.

Police said the red truck had initially pulled up behind the tow truck before Muniz allegedly entered the other vehicle and attempted to drive away. As he started to flee, the tow truck driver was able to enter the vehicle.