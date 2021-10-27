Driver arrested in fatal bike party accident charged with possession of child porn

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When detectives began examining the image files, they reported uncovering the sexually explicit material involving adults and minors, of which 381 were classified as child abuse material, 713 were classified as non-child abuse material or age difficult, 3,543 were classified as animated images depicting sexual acts, and 2,131 were classified as non-nude erotica.

Detectives reported they determined individuals in the photos were younger than the age of 15 due to their lack of physical development.

Cloutier was interviewed by detectives after he was transported to the Flagstaff Police Department following the collision. When police presented Cloutier with the initial search warrant, he asked a detective “so why my cellphone?” according to the report.

Detectives allege Cloutier made multiple comments to himself during the time he was seated in the interview room by himself -- which were audio and video recorded.

“They are going to see all the porn pictures. All the naked girl pictures,” Cloutier said to himself, according to the report.

The Arizona Daily Sun reached out by phone to Cloutier’s attorney, James Simpson, who declined to comment on the charges.