Driver arrested in fatal bike party accident charged with possession of child porn

The tow truck driver involved in a fatal summer bike parade accident that shook the Flagstaff community is now facing felony charges for possession of child pornography.
As detectives investigated the collision, they uncovered more than 7,000 sexually explicit images stored on a phone belonging to Normand Cloutier, 58, according to a Flagstaff Police Department investigation.
The police report and a superior court indictment were recently released to the Arizona Daily Sun by the Coconino County Attorney's Office.
Cloutier was arraigned by a Coconino County Superior Court grand jury earlier this month on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges are a class 1 felony and have been designated as a dangerous crime against children, carrying a minimum 10-year sentence.
Detectives reported they initially obtained a search warrant for Cloutier’s phone to assist with the collision investigation.
While running the phone's contents through an analyzation software to “help sort the large amounts of data and expedite the examiner’s work,” the software matched 21 photos to a database of known child exploitation material, according to the report.
Detectives reported that after confirming the photos were an accurate match, they stopped the search of extracted data and were granted a new search warrant to support an investigation into sexual exploitation of a minor.
When detectives began examining the image files, they reported uncovering the sexually explicit material involving adults and minors, of which 381 were classified as child abuse material, 713 were classified as non-child abuse material or age difficult, 3,543 were classified as animated images depicting sexual acts, and 2,131 were classified as non-nude erotica.
Detectives reported they determined individuals in the photos were younger than the age of 15 due to their lack of physical development.
Cloutier was interviewed by detectives after he was transported to the Flagstaff Police Department following the collision. When police presented Cloutier with the initial search warrant, he asked a detective “so why my cellphone?” according to the report.
Detectives allege Cloutier made multiple comments to himself during the time he was seated in the interview room by himself -- which were audio and video recorded.
“They are going to see all the porn pictures. All the naked girl pictures,” Cloutier said to himself, according to the report.
The Arizona Daily Sun reached out by phone to Cloutier’s attorney, James Simpson, who declined to comment on the charges.
In March, Cloutier was charged by police with causing a death by a moving violation after they allege he ran a red light on Butler Avenue and collided with a large parade of cyclists, leaving one dead and several others injured.