Double shooting in Flagstaff leaves Mesa man dead, other in FMC care

A man died following a double shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the parking lot near the hospital hill Basha's.

Police say it was reported that 28-year-old Troy Dean Brundle from Mesa shot Travis McCluskey, 27, of Gilbert, prior to shooting himself. Brundle was pronounced dead on the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports, while McCluskey, who was shot in the abdomen, was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for emergency medical treatment.

Officers received an emergency call at approximately 2 a.m. and responded to the parking lot at 1000 N. Humphreys St. Detectives later learned that the two individuals had been friends and were involved in an altercation.

Upon arrival, officers immediately located two individuals on scene with gunshot-related injuries near a pickup truck in the south end of the parking lot. Officers rendered emergency medical aid to the two individuals until medical personnel arrived on scene.

The Flagstaff Police Department launched an investigation into the incident, which is being reported as an aggravated assault and death. FPD said the investigation is on-going. Further details will be released as more information and findings become available.

