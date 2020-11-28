Domestic violence rates appear to be rising in Flagstaff while county seeing drop

“Having an unbiased third party to help solve problems to prevent the escalation of the incident and calm everyone down is a service the police provides -- which also prevents individuals from being subject to arrest, absent physical violence,” Hernandez said.

NACASA specializes in investigating sexual assault and domestic violence strangulation. Fulton said emerging research shows a high connection between strangulation and homicide by firearm. She explained that days after a strangulation occurs, people can experience strokes and medical complications.

“Anecdotally we see a lot of domestic violence cases where strangulation is a part of the relationship, but people don’t understand the seriousness of that type of crime,” Fulton said. “People might get strangled on a regular basis but don’t have the language. We ask, ‘Have you ever been strangled?’ People say no. We then ask, ‘Has he ever put his hands or an object around your throat?’ And they say, ‘A lot, yeah.’”

Fulton said many people don’t realize they’re in an abusive relationship, blame themselves or blame alcohol. He added that Northland Family Help Center and Victim Witness Services can also be great resources that advocate for people regardless of whether their case is reported to police.