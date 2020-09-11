Deputy says victim in severe ATV rollover 'one of the toughest people I’ve ever met'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is praising a deputy and random bystanders for their quick response that likely saved a woman’s life when her all-terrain vehicle flipped in a remote part of the forest and nearly amputated her arm.

Deputy Andrew Luna, a veteran who has worked as a sheriff's deputy for three years, has responded to multiple fatal accidents and crime scenes through his job in Coconino County, but has never seen an accident occur before his eyes. Over the Labor Day Weekend, Luna was dispatched to the forests in the more rural part of the county to help monitor the increased weekend crowds.

Through the deputy's body camera footage, the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) can be seen speeding in the background and flipped on 122 Charles Road near Clints Well miles south of Flagstaff. The vehicle had landed on top of the driver, nearly amputating her arm.

He told the Arizona Daily Sun Friday that after he applied a tourniquet to the 19-year-old woman's arm that she stayed calm despite having her arm nearly amputated just moments before.

"She's one of the toughest people I’ve ever met," Luna said. "She never lost consciousness. She lost a lot of blood, but she was able to talk and answered questions while remaining calm."