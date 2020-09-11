Deputy says victim in severe ATV rollover 'one of the toughest people I ever met'

The woman's arm was unable to be reattached, but doctors were able to save her nerve endings, meaning she will likely be able to live her life with a full prosthetic and working fingers.

Jon Paxton, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said the office extends its gratitude to the many bystanders who helped the victim. Paxton said in times of trauma, it's common to see witnesses, bystanders, campers and citizens step up to help.

"It doesn't happen that often, but it's not unusual to have citizens step forward and help out law enforcement in Flagstaff or Coconino County," Paxton said.

Paxton said all deputies are put through a "Stop the Bleed" course to teach them how to apply emergency medical aid to stop bleeding in situations like these.

"This is a perfect example of what they can do with the training we give them," Paxton said.

Luna said he has told people in the community to bring tourniquets with them outdoors before, but said he now has a personal story to prove why they work.

"This was one less fatal accident we had to respond to that weekend," Luna said. "I would recommend for people to be safe, attend stop the bleed courses, learn how to use a tourniquet, and carry it on them so they can enjoy Coconino County for years to come."

