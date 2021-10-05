Deputy Coconino County attorney arrested following hit-and-run in Flagstaff

A deputy Coconino County attorney was arrested Friday night on allegations that he struck a parked vehicle with his own in Flagstaff and then fled the scene.

Eric Ruchensky, 34, is charged with failure to stop, failure to avoid a collision and failure to notify of an accident. He was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on misdemeanor charges and later released.

Flagstaff police officers responded to Ruchensky’s residence around 11 p.m. Friday after a reporting party witnessed the collision and followed the suspect to a parking lot, according to a police report.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a “visibly damaged” Toyota Rav 4x4 registered to Ruchensky parked near an apartment complex, according to the report.

Officers said as they inspected the vehicle, Ruchensky approached them and refused to answer if the vehicle belonged to him before running back inside an apartment unit. Officers then knocked on the front door of the apartment unit and Ruchensky answered. He stated to an officer that the vehicle was his and identified himself, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}