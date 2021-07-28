Defense claims hit-and-run, not brutal beating, as Kachina Village murder trial begins

“His hands were covered in the victim’s blood,” Ruchensky told the jury. “There was no murder weapon in this case. The murder weapon was Collin Tarr’s body, and you can see from his elbow that he was injured greatly by all of the blows he gave Timothy Larson.”

The prosecution said jurors will be shown evidence that the blood found on Tarr has been matched to Larson, and that the photo evidence of Tarr’s marred body is consistent with a death caused by beating.

The trial is currently ongoing and is scheduled to conclude by Aug. 13. Over the course of the next few weeks, both sides will present their case before a verdict is reached.

Tarr’s trial comes after it had been delayed more than a year in part due to COVID-19 restrictions. He was initially scheduled to go trial in May 2020 after being indicted by a grand jury in February 2018 on second-degree murder, second-degree burglary and aggravated assault, among five total charges.

Some of the charges stem from a crime spree Tarr allegedly committed after the murder that included stealing a jug of juice from a neighboring residence and threatening his cousin who had just arrived home in Kachina Village with her three children.