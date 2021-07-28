Defense claims hit-and-run, not brutal beating, as Kachina Village murder trial begins

More than three years after authorities declared a man dead in the middle of a street in Kachina Village, a trial is underway to determine the guilt of his accused killer.
Collin Tarr, 31, had allegedly been drinking with his neighbor, Timothy Scott Larson, 53, on the afternoon Larson was found dead near Gambel Oak Trail. Neither the prosecution nor defense disputed the influence of alcohol as Tarr's trial began in the Coconino County Superior Court on Friday.
But as Tarr’s defense attorney Kara Sagi put it, “what on earth happened that night” before deputies discovered Larson dead in the middle of a residential street with more than a dozen broken ribs and multiple fractures to his skull?
As much as he would have liked to, Tarr can’t remember — or was allegedly too drunk to remember — according to Sagi.
During opening statements, the prosecution argued that Larson had “simply been beaten too much, too often” by Tarr to survive an altercation that occurred between the two men.
But the defense presented a different theory: Larson died on Feb. 9, 2018, as the result of a hit-and-run.
Sagi explained to the jury that expert medical analysis points to a vehicular strike as the a most likely cause of death -- which will be evidenced over the course of the trial.
According to the defense, the injuries Larson sustained to his skull were impossible to attribute to fist-to-fist combat alone, and would have taken upwards of 5,000 pounds of force.
Prosecutor Eric Ruchensky, on the other hand, said the state's case against Tarr is built on the testimony of dozens of witnesses, including civilians, neighbors and sheriff's deputies. He called the incident a "brutal beating."
Witness testimony began after both sides presented their case, beginning with a neighbor who said she heard screaming and saw a man slam another man's head against the pavement near her home on the day of the incident.
The woman called the police because she was “horrified for the person in the road,” she said.
Sagi said even if what the neighbor claims is true, and an altercation occurred, the jury will have to decide without a reasonable doubt that Larson's death was caused by Tarr’s actions that day.
“There’s no denying that what the neighbor saw was Collin making contact with Tim’s body. That’s why Tim’s blood was on Collin,” Sagi said. “[Tarr] was blackout drunk and not behaving normally -- it’s no wonder [the neighbor] assumed she saw violence.”
As the prosecution presented the case, the jury was shown law enforcement pictures of Tarr bloodied and injured shortly after the altercation took place.
“His hands were covered in the victim’s blood,” Ruchensky told the jury. “There was no murder weapon in this case. The murder weapon was Collin Tarr’s body, and you can see from his elbow that he was injured greatly by all of the blows he gave Timothy Larson.”
The prosecution said jurors will be shown evidence that the blood found on Tarr has been matched to Larson, and that the photo evidence of Tarr’s marred body is consistent with a death caused by beating.
The trial is currently ongoing and is scheduled to conclude by Aug. 13. Over the course of the next few weeks, both sides will present their case before a verdict is reached.
Tarr’s trial comes after it had been delayed more than a year in part due to COVID-19 restrictions. He was initially scheduled to go trial in May 2020 after being indicted by a grand jury in February 2018 on second-degree murder, second-degree burglary and aggravated assault, among five total charges.
Some of the charges stem from a crime spree Tarr allegedly committed after the murder that included stealing a jug of juice from a neighboring residence and threatening his cousin who had just arrived home in Kachina Village with her three children.
Tarr’s cousin told sheriff’s deputies on the night of the incident that she arrived home with her kids to see Larson in the street and Tarr in a nearby home. She added he acted aggressively and erratically before the police arrived.
“He came at me like he was going to kill me,” Tarr’s cousin told deputies. “Collin’s not a bad person, but when he drinks ... he’s not Collin anymore. He is the devil, literally.”
According to a Coconino County Sheriff's report, when authorities arrived to a report of a fight in progress they found Larson lying unresponsive and attempted CPR.
Larson was later pronounced dead at the scene. Tarr, who appeared to have scratches and bruises, was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for an evaluation.
Deputies say Tarr gave a confusing account of what happened that day. He told authorities that he might have hurt Larson in self-defense but that he did not kill him.
Tarr is being held at the Coconino County Detention Facility on a $1 million cash bond. The trial is continuing this week in Division I of the Coconino County Superior Court.