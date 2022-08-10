Defense attorneys say Flagstaff massage parlor investigator might need legal counsel

According to court documents, an Flagstaff police officer's testimony following a 2019 undercover investigation into several Flagstaff massage parlors might be self-incriminating.

The attorney for one defendant in the prostitution and sex-trafficking sting filed a motion to appoint counsel for Flagstaff Police Department Officer Dustin Eberhardt -- citing compelling evidence that he broke the law and, if allowed to speak on the stand, might admit to committing a class 5 felony.

The motion, filed in April of 2022, states that Eberhardt engaged in “unlawful sexual conduct.” The motion goes on to say that both the Constitution of the United States and the Arizona State Constitution forbid “compelling self-incrimination.” The document further argues Eberhardt should not be allowed to testify without legal representation.

The motion was put forward by attorney Jack Litwak, who represented Yan Li, who was connected with AAA Massage. AAA Massage was indicted in March of 2020 for illegally conducting an enterprise, money laundering in the second degree, and operating/maintaining a house of prostitution or prostitution enterprise. Li’s case has since been thrown out.

The statue Litwak noted -- Arizona Revised Statute 13-1412 -- says peace officers can break the law by “knowingly engaging in sexual contact, oral sexual contact or sexual intercourse with any person who is in the officer's custody or a person who the officer knows or has reason to know is the subject of an investigation.”

The memorandum says Eberhardt allowed a masseuse, the subject of his investigation, to masturbate him manually.

In a video deposition obtained by the Arizona Daily Sun, Eberhardt talked to Litwak and confirmed the details of the encounter.

“So once she started doing that, I got aroused and I immediately started asking about the money and how much. ... I’ve never done one of these, so I was fairly nervous and didn’t know where to stop it,” Eberhardt says in the video.

Critics say the situation Eberhardt found himself in felt inevitable. In a video deposition in April, Eberhardt told attorneys he had no specific training on sex trafficking, other than training received at the Arizona Narcotic Officers Association conference. Officer Clint Hill, who was also involved in investigating AAA Massage and the other parlors, said training was just four hours long.

“Obviously the officer went in there to solicit sex from this girl. We know that his intent was to cause her to make some overtures or agree to overtures to prostitution or sex,” longtime Flagstaff attorney Lee Phillips said. “No one is going to believe that this woman sexually assaulted the officer. That would be a hard sell.”

The City of Flagstaff and FPD maintain Eberhardt and fellow officers’ actions during the AAA investigation were not illegal.

“Sexual contact was initiated by the person providing the massage and the contact was terminated by the officer when it was determined to be of an overtly sexual nature,” according to a joint statement released by the city and the police department.

Whether the officer initiated sexual contact might be beside the point in this case; consent is not a legal defense for peace officers in Arizona, Phillips said.

“Prior to 2015, a detention officer or a police officer could almost guarantee not to be prosecuted, because they could argue that it was consensual. That was a major change to the law," he said. "You cannot consent if you’re a prisoner or if you’re a subject of an investigation.”

Phillips defended one of the four people accused of operating two of the eight massage parlors investigated by Flagstaff police in 2019. He got involved with the case after handling two high-profile cases in Mohave County. Philips represented a woman who was sexually assaulted by a correctional officer, and a defendant in a massage parlor investigation in which the Department of Homeland Security utilized similar undercover tactics.

Phillips was the attorney for Yan Hua Liang, who lives in California and was working in Oregon when the investigation took place.

According to Phillips, Liang had applied for the business license for Angel Massage Parlor several years before the investigation happened.

“He was identified as a main operator by Officer Hill. He hadn’t been in the state for years ... there was no evidence. No one ever claimed or testified that he was present when this activity was occurring,” Phillips said.

Liang’s case was also thrown out.

“It’s hard to imagine how anyone thought this was a good idea. How would Homeland Security try to dump this off on the local police? How would anybody in the chain of command think this was a good idea? How would the county attorney’s office ever issue serious felony charges knowing what these officers did runs afoul of most people’s understanding of what law enforcement is supposed to do?” Phillips said.

The Daily Sun reached out to the county attorney’s office and Homeland Security for comment and did not receive a reply as of press time.

At the time of the investigation, Kevin Treadway was still the FPD acting chief of police -- he retired after a more than three-decade-long career in 2020.

The current police chief, Dan Musselman, has been placed on a temporary, nondisciplinary leave. According to a brief statement issued by the City Manager’s Office last week, a third-party consultant will be reviewing the “protocols and procedures that were followed during the operation … the review is not being conducted as an investigation of individual officers involved in this particular operation.”

At this point, none of the officers involved are facing any criminal charges.