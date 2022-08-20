COVID Sentencing delays offer opportunity for defendants, challenge for prosecutors

Ariana Nez was arrested after she tried to sell $60 worth of meth in January of 2019.

She doesn’t deny the charge.

“I was deep in my addiction. I was just really lost,” Nez said.

She had been using meth since she was 13 years old. At the time of her arrest, she believed she was selling drugs to a friend.

“I knew it was bad," she said. "I knew what I was doing was wrong. I did it to help her out.”

Now Nez is preparing to face sentencing. Like a lot of defendants who have entered a guilty plea, she’s afraid to be incarcerated. For her, this won’t be the first time. What’s different is her mindset.

Nez has been sober for almost three years. She completed both the county inmate substance abuse program (Exodus) and the Guidance Center’s treatment for addiction. She said she’s now certified in peer support. She has a new baby, fiancé, home and job. Her heart is set on becoming a substance abuse counselor and support for runaway teens.

Her goals have shifted, but she’s still staring down a sentence of two and half to three years behind bars-- a future that looks a lot like her past.

“With my oldest son, I had just turned 18 before I had him. I went to prison six months after he was born. That was due to my drug use also. Getting caught with paraphernalia. I’m not a drug dealer. I’m just an addict. It really hurt me when I went to prison because I had to sign my rights over to my mom. It crushed me,” Nez said. “The second time, I was in county. Three days after my second son was born, my mom picked him up from the hospital and I had to go back to county.”

She told her story between shaky breaths and tears, rocking her baby, Harmony, who is only a few weeks old. Harmony was wrapped in a plush pink and white baby blanket dotted with tropical flamingos.

“I just kept thinking, 'When is this going to end? When is this all going to stop for me?' This time around it just scares me, you know? I don’t want to be away anymore. I have a life that I want to live. I don’t want to be out on the streets anymore," she said. "I just want to be home with my family.”

She built her new family unit and reconnected with her mother and two older children in the time between entering her plea and getting her sentence. The period was longer than usual because of COVID-19, and Nez’s own experience getting sick.

Before Harmony was born, Nez was gripped by extreme morning sickness. She was also diagnosed with COVID. Nez had to get all of her nutrients and medication through an IV for 30 days. She spent much of December and February in the hospital and on bed rest. Her doctor recommended that she not be incarcerated until her baby was born.

Now her healthy daughter has arrived, but Nez knows their days together are numbered.

“I’m not close with my second son because my mom’s had him since he was born. I don’t want that to happen with her. I want her to know that I’m her mom,” She said. “I’m terrified of going back, because I might not have another sobriety date.”

Still, Nez has multiple arrests on her record. She submitted a guilty plea.

“Prosecution serves multiple purposes,” said county attorney Bill Ring. "We make consequences real for criminals so that deterrence has an effect. We protect the innocent public from a climate of crime. And we punish repeat offenders."

In cases like Nez’s, where dangerous drugs change hands locally, sentences can be stiff. That’s according to her attorney, criminal defense lawyer Lee Phillips.

“There’s always been a much harsher approach taken in local cases. Because there is direct harm, the drugs are sold on these streets,” he said.

According to Phillips, Nez was not screened for drug court or offered probation to remain close to her new support systems. He’s also concerned she might not retain her sobriety behind bars.

“Even with time clean, the worst thing you can do with someone like that is prosecute,” Phillips said.

The county attorney, speaking broadly (his office does not address cases that are still be adjudicated at any level), said while recovery for people fighting addiction is a goal for prosecutors, keeping dangerous substances away from Flagstaff is a priority.

“Addiction is a public health issue. We have a recovery court that is designed to treat addictions,” Ring said. “The objective is recovery. Recovery is a process with no guarantees. When recovery works, there is a benefit to the defendant and to society. When it does not work, there is a criminal consequence waiting.

"By contrast, the sale of dangerous and narcotic drugs is a public safety issue of high priority. Sellers are feeding addiction into the community and ruining peoples’ lives. Sellers are spreading misery for profit ... our objective is public safety.”

In a post-COVID world, there has been space for defendants to turn their lives around in the wake of delays.

Phillips said Nez’s case is not unique on that front. He recently defended another woman of color (Nez is Native American, and was born in Cameron) who also achieved sobriety in the time between her drug arrest and sentencing. Her recovery led a judge to prescribe a minimum sentence.

“As a general rule, delay makes a case harder for the prosecution," Ring said. “If a defendant is out of custody awaiting trial and decides to seek treatment, then we encourage that action. Success at treatment might be mitigation … but selling drugs to promote an addicted community is a public safety issue that requires punishment. Personal sobriety does not fix the misery -- the mess -- that the seller has already made.”