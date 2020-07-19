COVID-19 strikes fear, discomfort for inmates and staff in Coconino County jail

Hilary Yug, an inmate who tested positive with the coronavirus while in jail, said he developed the disease toward the end of June. Yug said he was immediately tested and put into quarantine upon having a headache, and said he tested positive the next day.

Yug says he commonly gets pneumonia and is used to those symptoms, but said these symptoms are “not a joke.”

Among other things, Yug has been experiencing diarrhea and vomiting, which has posed challenges for him keeping clean in his cell. In his mind, he needs more access to items such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

He said he’s had to tear toilet paper and ration it to make it last, and has resorted to using bed sheets when he runs out of toilet paper to stay clean when he said the jail will not provide more. He said he thinks the community forgets about inmates during the pandemic.

"I'm just trying to reach out there to hopefully change something, and do something about it," Yug said.

Currently the CDC recommends that both tissues and soaps be made available and free. Figueroa did not agree with Yug's presentation of their policy on toilet paper, and said the jail should be giving tissues to anyone who requests it.