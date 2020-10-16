COVID-19 exposure delays Coconino County Superior Court's first trial since March

Mohave County has had 4,138 cases with 228 deaths. Coconino County has had 4,629 cases with 145 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Coconino County, however, has had a rate of 3,143 cases per 100,000 population, whereas Mohave County's rate is 1,907.

Other counties have not been able to hold trials yet.

Hobbs' defense lawyer is based out of Tucson, and said he did not feel he knew Coconino County well enough to speak to its decisions. But in regard to his client, the decision of whether to go to trial is up to Hobbs.

"You give the best advice you can, and if the accused says they want to have a trial, then you make sure that happens in a way that is safe and comports with their constitutional right," Fidel said.

Ring said the two values, public health and a speedy trial, are not necessarily conflicting values, but ones that can and should be held in high esteem together. He felt the path forward must be guided by science.

"I have seen innovations in courtroom practices from Virginia to Missouri to California. The Sacramento DA's office has conducted upwards of 60 criminal jury trials this summer," Ring said. "We tried to get one started. It is only delayed, and for good cause. We will just get back up and begin again."

