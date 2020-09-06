Courts pick Fort Tuthill 'barn' to hold socially distant jury selection in Flagstaff

It's always been a challenge to find the best fair and impartial juror.
Adding the COVID-10 pandemic into the mix adds another layer of complexity.
Coconino County courts have decided to hold all jury selections at a building known as the "barn" at Fort Tuthill County Park as it plans its reopening for September.
The barn is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is often relied upon during times of crisis. It was selected because the building had enough space to allow jurors to keep their distance while people exercised their civic duty and appeared for jury selection.
The state halted all trials to prioritize health and safety in response to COVID-19, and Presiding Judge Dan Slayton ordered a series of other health and safety precautions in response. As the state’s rate of COVID-19 positive cases continues to drop and society reopens, the courts are looking to reopen as well.
Flagstaff Municipal Court has tentatively scheduled the court’s first trial since March for later this month, barring complications. The barn has already been officially used once for a grand jury summons in July that Slayton said went well.
The previous jury assembly room inside the courthouse often required hundreds of people to squeeze into multiple rooms and hallways before the pandemic. It was deemed inadequate for the “voir dire” process — the process of selecting a jury — that is essential to the United States justice system, according to Val Wyant, the elected Clerk of the Superior Court.
“The voir dire process is historic,” Wyant said. “The barn was chosen because we did not have adequate space within the courthouse to get it done.”
This fiscal year, Coconino County has only held 9 trials, down from 19 the year before because of the pandemic. Many trials that were scheduled to occur in the past few months have been postponed due to the pandemic.
Wyant, who also acts as a jury commissioner, said staff want to get the voir dire process right because getting it wrong can be pricey. Beyond health concerns and the right of the accused to a speedy trial, if a full panel of jurors cannot be selected by the court, the judge must declare a mistrial.
The entire judicial process then begins again, causing additional costs to taxpayers, jurors, judges, attorneys, witnesses, victims, families, suspects and law enforcement agencies as the parties select a new trial date. Even before the pandemic, local judges felt like they were getting closer and closer to running out of prospective jurors.
“It just seems like we’ve been having jury selection coming down to the last one or two people," Slayton said.
Normally, the rights and rules of jurors are often very protected, including restrictions on who people can talk to and what they can do with their time while serving as a juror.
In order to prioritize public health, bailiffs will be monitoring people lining up for their jury summons to ensure people are following rules at every point of the process, Wyant said. Additionally, hand washing stations, sanitizers, face masks and staggered start times will be used to create the distance people need to feel safe.
“Don’t have any fear or anxiety in reporting for jury service,” Wyant said. "We at the court are doing everything possible to ensure social distancing is done."
Why the barn?
Wyant said local venues like theatres could have been looked at to accommodate the large amount of prospective jurors that are called in on larger juries.
But the fact that the barn is large enough and already owned by the county, meant the court would not rack up fees for using the space.
Other counties like Mohave County have relied on virtual interviews for their jury summons, but Slayton felt that solution would not be appropriate for Coconino County due to the rural parts of the county that don’t have internet access.
While a Grand Jury summons has occurred in the barn, a regular jury selection would require more people, tech and cooperation including representatives from the county attorney and defense team.
Lawyers took part in a dialogue about the barn to ensure that it fit the needs of the victims, jurors, prosecutors, defense and judges.
The building has a history that goes back beyond 1954 during the first year of the Coconino County Fair at Fort Tuthill, according to Alexandra Fischer, spokeswoman for the county.
The barn normally hosts vendors and educational displays during the Coconino County Fair when there isn’t a pandemic and the fair is being held in person. Otherwise, the barn has hosted special events like weddings and Pickin’ in the Pines.
In 2019, the building was the incident command center for firefighters fighting the Museum Fire. In 2020, the building has helped the county’s COVID-19 response.
'No magic formula'
There’s no industry approved guidelines, or perfect standard, to decide how many jurors would be best to summon.
When trying to figure out how many jurors to call, Wyant said the court has learned to expect to lose prospective jurors at every point along the way.
"I cannot think of a time, in my 22-year tenure, that we've ever had 100% of people appear," Wyant said.
Every judge needs to consider whether the cases are civil, criminal, or have a potential sentence larger than 30 years which dictates how many people need to sit on the jury.
Some prospective jurors might miss summons and not show up, some might get excused and defer their service until their next jury summons. Others might plan to arrive and forget, more will be dismissed at the actual hearing, and however many people were left at the end shows them how close they were to a mistrial.
Over time courts have learned to call a wider pool of potential jurors for cases involving killings and domestic violence as opposed to property crimes. Slayton said many people might find it difficult to remain impartial on a murder crime as opposed to a case of theft, which can weed out potential jurors.
"While a lot of folks have been touched by theft, it’s not as forceful on the human heart as a violent crime is," Slayton said.
Slayton said he has the power to punish people for failing to appear, and has never used his legal right to do so, hoping that people feel encouraged to show up rather than showing up for fear of punishment.
While the Grand Jury summons went well, it’s unclear how COVID-19 might impact the amount of people that show up for each jury summons.
Carla Barber had worked for the former presiding Judge Mark Moran as his judicial assistant for 27 years before retiring this month. In her tenure as one of the longest working employees at the court, Barber began to keep a list of how many people were called, excused, appeared, and left over to help make sure she knew exactly how many people to call and avoid a mistrial.
Barber said she doesn’t want to waste prospective jurors' time by calling too many people that aren’t needed, but at the same time, she said they can’t call too few and have a mistrial.
For one case in Sept. 2019, the Moran's court called 130 people and had zero leftovers with only one alternate juror. The court was essentially one juror away from a mistrial. Based on her notes from 2013, she had one trial that ended with 38 people leftover.
“There’s no magic formula,” Barber said.
Now as the court looks at reopening during the pandemic, judges and court staff feel it is more important than ever that people are safe and willing to appear for jury duty. Wyant said they are trying to take every measure to ensure the safety of prospective jurors.
"We just want to get prospective jurors to not be fearful about our process. Just to be sure that if they have any questions, to ease those fears, we would be happy to discuss it with them."
Concerned about COVID-19?
