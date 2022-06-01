Community help ‘vital’ to identifying Railroad Fire suspects

Three suspects have been identified in the investigation of the Railroad Fire with the help of a large number of leads from the Flagstaff community.

Names of the three suspects remain unreleased, as they have all been identified as juveniles. Charges are pending and were expected to be formally submitted to the Coconino County Juvenile Court by the end of Tuesday.

The Railroad Fire ignited just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, and burned roughly 3.3 acres near the Railroad Springs neighborhood before being fully contained. Shortly after, the Flagstaff Police Department (FPD) sent out a request for information related to individuals involved in the incident. The initial request mentioned a white dual rear-wheel pickup truck that had been observed by witnesses, but the vehicle was later determined to be unrelated, said Sgt. Odis Brockman of the FPD.

Meanwhile, the request produced “a bunch of information that came in from various groups who identified core individuals,” said investigating Detective Alex Chirovsky. A large amount of information came from “juvenile students” who were ostensibly classmates of the suspects.

“There was also a parent that came forward,” Chirovsky said.

The fruitful community response was likely due to the “nature of our community being so hyper aware recently, especially since the Tunnel Fire,” Chirovsky said. “The best resource for us is everyone being fire wise and paying attention to their surroundings. That response of the community working together is really what made us able to resolve a case like this fairly quickly.”

Investigation has determined that the fire was sparked when the suspects allegedly discharged a flare gun in the area. Their motives are currently unknown.

The suspects have not been arrested as “there is no additional threat of further action from these individuals,” Chirovsky said.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, charges will submitted to the Coconino County Juvenile Court, where charges will be evaluated on an individual basis. There are currently no scheduled hearings.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

