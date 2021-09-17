Collin Tarr sentenced 15 years for Kachina Village murder

More than three years after 53-year-old Timothy Larson was found beaten in the middle of a Kachina Village street, his neighbor Collin Tarr, 31, will spend a total of 15 years in prison for his death, a judge ruled Friday.

Tarr was found bloodied and intoxicated when authorities arrived at the scene of the death in February 2018. After a lengthy trial in the Coconino Superior Court last month, Tarr was convicted by a jury on felony charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Coconino Superior Court Judge Ted Reed sentenced Tarr to 15 years for second-degree murder and five years for aggravated assault, allowing the sentences to be served concurrently.

The length of Tarr's time behind bars is mitigated further by 1,016 days for time already served while awaiting trial.

Reed said he cannot speak to the “horror of the tragedy” any better than the statements already presented by both sides during the sentencing hearing.

Tarr addressed the court for the first time since the incident at Friday's hearing to offer his condolences to Larson’s family. He maintained that he has no recollection of his actions on the day of the murder, and that he regrets his decision to drink.