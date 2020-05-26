Coconino County Sheriff’s Office sees spike in outdoor calls for Memorial Day weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,407 calls this Memorial Day weekend, surpassing last week’s total of 938 calls.

The sheriff’s office attributed most of the increase from Friday, May 22 to Monday, May 25 to outdoor related incidents that includes traffic, vehicle collisions, forest and community patrols, and many more, according to a press release.

The agency said 212 of the calls were traffic stops and many were for off-road vehicle traffic. Those traffic stops resulted in 7 arrests, 35 moving vehicle violation citations, 5 repair orders and 31 written warnings.

Coconino County jail staff saw 72 people booked at the county jail, sent from various law enforcement agencies.

“The Sheriff’s Office thanks all those individuals and other public safety agencies who assisted with response during this holiday weekend and in helping to keep our community safe,” the release stated.

