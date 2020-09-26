Coconino County jail inmate found dead

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate in the Coconino County jail was found dead in an apparent suicide on Friday at 1:35 a.m.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office detectives do not suspect foul play at this time.

The inmate was identified as 33-year-old Francisco Jesus-Rumaldo Rivera of Flagstaff.

Rivera was arrested by Flagstaff Police Department on Sept. 23 for forgery, theft and fleeing an officer, and was being held on a $25,000 bond out of the Flagstaff Justice Court.

Rivera was housed in a cell with another inmate who has been interviewed by the sheriff's criminal investigations unit. The inmate was asleep at the time and was not aware of what River was doing.

Investigators continue to look into the crime and await an autopsy report.

