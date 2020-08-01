Coconino County inmate dies at hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Coconino County jail inmate died on Friday while at the Flagstaff Medical Center, according to jail authorities.

The inmate died at 2:11 p.m. after having medical complications while being transported from the Page holding facility. Jail authorities are not releasing the name of the inmate until the person's next of kin can be notified, according to a press release sent out Friday evening.

The inmate was taken to the hospital for an emergency surgery, and came out of the surgery at 1 p.m. The inmate died an hour later.

Jail authorities said the inmate declined to answer multiple medical questions and treatment during multiple assessments since he was first booked Wednesday, July 29, until he died on Friday.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and is pending autopsy and review by the Coconino County medical examiner.

Authorities said a laceration was found on the inmate's finger that appeared red, swollen, and hot to the touch, but did not elaborate more on the inmate's injuries or symptoms.

Matthew Figueroa, jail commander, did not respond for comment.

