Coconino County DUI task force arrests six for driving impaired, issues no COVID-19 violations
  • Updated
Police Car Lights
Scott Davidson, Flickr

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office reported that six DUI arrests were made across the county on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day.

The number of arrests is down compared to previous holiday weekends, CCSO spokesperson Jon Paxton said, referring to the decline as a “positive.”

“We will continue to do public service announcements to educate the public on these busy weekends to reduce these numbers even more,” Paxton said.

In total, the task force consisting of law enforcement agencies throughout the county reported 215 traffic contacts, including 70 traffic citations. The task force also performed eight requests for a designated drive, four blood draws, two minor in consumption citations and 18 total arrests.

Overall, no vehicular accidents or major incidents were reported. No citations were issued for violations related to COVID-19 restrictions.

