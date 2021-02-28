Coconino County cold case identified after 39 years

Short said, “She said something to the effect of, ‘Oh, I’m out of here,’ and walked out the front door and they never saw her again.”

Her body was found about six weeks later, but the family had no idea what had happened to her through all these years.

“They made peace with it,” Lurkins said, adding that the family had assumed she had died. But there was no certainty.

Short, who wasn’t even born when Eaton’s body was found, said he has a lot of work to do now. Despite the “undetermined” cause of death, the circumstances of how her body was found -- partially unclothed, the cut bra, no shoes or socks -- suggests “homicidal violence.”

Many of the people initially interviewed have since died.

“So that makes it an uphill battle,” he added and said that he’s hopeful his work will lead to an arrest. “I don’t know if we’ll get one on this one.”

Sheriff Driscoll has been in law enforcement for 47 years and was actually in charge of the Williams substation at the time Eaton’s body was discovered. He said all investigators, when they retire, look back on their careers and the cases they weren’t able to solve with unease because they know some level of closure for the families will remain elusive.