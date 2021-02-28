Coconino County cold case identified after 39 years

The smell of her death still lingers on her clothes after 39 years of being in evidence storage.
Her body found partially clothed under a juniper tree on a lonely stretch of Interstate 40 west of Williams near the county line, she was given the name “Valentine Sally” because she was found on Valentine’s Day in 1982. Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, then the Cold Case Squad, worked thousands of hours over the years to try to identify her with no luck.
Until now.
Almost 39 years to the day after her body was discovered, she has a name -- Carolyn Eaton, 17, from St. Louis -- and detectives are now working hard on figuring out what happened to her.
“I’m just so proud of our folks,” said Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll. “To have her identified is huge. We’ve all heard that term ‘closure.’ The family now knows what happened to their loved one.”
The discovery
Lieutenant Jason Lurkins and Detective Troy Short of the sheriff’s office stand in a small conference room at the sheriff’s office in Flagstaff. Short has been assigned the case, which has gone from being a cold case to one that is active. They gaze at Eaton’s clothing.
“It was just kind of luck, really,” Lurkins said of finding her body.
Short said an officer with the Department of Public Safety was dispatched to help a motorist on I-40 at the 152 mile marker near the county line. The motorist had tire trouble, and the officer was walking along the westbound side of the highway at the scene when he came upon the body tucked under a juniper tree, snow still lingering in the area.
She was wearing size 9 “Seasons” brand designer jeans. A maroon and white striped pullover sweater and a size 36C bra, which had been cut, were found nearby. There were no shoes, no socks.
During the autopsy, the medical examiner could not determine cause of death because of complicating factors such as “animal activity.” The body may have been there for two weeks, maybe longer.
She was white, between 16 and 23 years old, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 120 to 125 pounds, and she had shoulder-length blonde hair. She had some rough, well-healed scars on the top of her left foot, and a 2-inch diagonal scar on the back of her right thigh. She had moles on her chest, pierced ears. A lower right molar had been opened for a root canal.
The investigation
Jack Judd, who is now retired from the sheriff’s office and lives in Prescott, was a sergeant in the detective division in 1982 when the call came in of a body found near Monte Carlo Road. He still has his notes from the case all these years later.
“We really thought this was a runaway,” Judd said.
At the truck stop at Monte Carlo Road there was a restaurant, and an employee there remembered seeing a girl matching the description of Eaton, late at night at the beginning of February, about two weeks before the body was discovered. She was wearing the same clothes. The witness gave the girl aspirin for a toothache.
The young woman had been with an older man wearing a cowboy hat. The young woman didn’t seem frightened or in need of help.
“I have no question that the guy and the girl in there was Valentine Sally,” Judd said, adding that the man might have been a truck driver.
Throughout the years, many detectives devoted hundreds of hours tracking down leads in the case. There was no DNA testing at the time, but blood samples were preserved. Teletypes to law enforcement agencies across the country went out. Fliers with a drawing of what Valentine Sally may have looked like in life were distributed at truck stops. Detectives traveled countless miles trying to match missing persons with Valentine Sally.
At the time, the best way to identify bodies was through matching dental records with the teeth of the deceased, Judd said. The sheriff’s office hired a forensic odontologist out of Albuquerque who would compare cadaver bite marks and dental records.
The forensic odontologist determined he had a match, and the case had seemingly been solved for a while. But the match proved wrong.
She had been misidentified in 1984 as a young woman from Florida who had run away from home in 1980, and a death certificate was issued. In 1986, the young woman was found, very much alive, in Louisiana, Judd said. She was married and had children.
The detectives were back at square one.
“It’s like anything,” Judd said. “You just use your resources. We had submitted everything we could think of through law enforcement, but they didn’t lead us in any direction.”
The years wore on. Eaton’s grave is in the Williams Cemetery, a headstone paid for by donations taken up by the witness who last saw her in the truck stop restaurant. The restaurant, all that's left of it, is an empty building, northern Arizona wind blowing through the emptiness.
Judd was assigned to be in charge of the jail operations of the sheriff’s office and he retired three years later in 1993, the case still unsolved.
The case was assigned to the Cold Case Squad in 2005.
Family DNA and follow-up
The Cold Case Squad has had a rotating number of volunteers over the years -- all who have law enforcement backgrounds. The principal investigators on the Valentine Sally case included Chuck Jones, Jana White and Joe Sumner. Jones, a retired FBI agent, has left the squad for health reasons, but White and Sumner credit him for keeping the case alive through the years.
The sheriff’s office has more than 30 cold cases that date back to 1958. Some are homicides, some are just human remains to identify, and some are homicides with no identity. The Cold Case Squad has had a number of successes over the years.
But Valentine Sally was the strongest case that came to them when they heard of a case in California that had been solved through a “familial DNA process.”
“We used the same process that caught the Golden State Killer,” Sumner said.
In that case, Joseph DeAngelo was convicted of murdering 13 people and the rape of countless women in California during the 1970s and ‘80s by combining DNA and public-access family trees. But instead of using the process to identify a suspect, the Cold Case Squad turned it around to try to identify Valentine Sally.
White said they had a limited budget, and they wanted to focus on cases that would offer the greatest potential for the possibility of a match.
“We felt we probably had a good chance with her (Valentine Sally),” White said.
They teamed up with Barbara Rae-Venter, the genealogist who helped catch the Golden State Killer, submitted one of the blood samples to extract DNA, and then the DNA was submitted to DNA databases used by public-access sites for people to build profiles of their family trees.
“She got a hit,” White said, adding that it was then the Cold Case Squad’s job to start doing the legwork on the family to whittle down to the specific branch of the family tree the match belonged. They had found a “cousin,” of Valentine Sally. They worked down to one particular branch of a family in St. Louis with several girls in the family.
Sumner and White said it was then a process of determining their “presence” in database searches. All but one had detailed “digital footprints.” For one of the girls, the digital footprint seemed to stop at around 1979. She had a history of being a runaway. There were some juvenile records that had never been expunged.
“It’s her,” Sumner said. “She fit the description. Everything just kind of fit.”
“Everybody has worked so hard for her,” White said.
That girl’s name: Carolyn Eaton. She was last seen by her family in late December 1981.
Next steps
Short and Lurkins traveled to St. Louis and began working with investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department. They spoke with the family and started piecing together Eaton’s last moments alive.
It had been late 1981, in between Christmas and the new year. Members of Eaton’s family arrived at their home in a St. Louis suburb to find Eaton in the home with two men they did not know. An argument erupted.
Short said, “She said something to the effect of, ‘Oh, I’m out of here,’ and walked out the front door and they never saw her again.”
Her body was found about six weeks later, but the family had no idea what had happened to her through all these years.
“They made peace with it,” Lurkins said, adding that the family had assumed she had died. But there was no certainty.
Short, who wasn’t even born when Eaton’s body was found, said he has a lot of work to do now. Despite the “undetermined” cause of death, the circumstances of how her body was found -- partially unclothed, the cut bra, no shoes or socks -- suggests “homicidal violence.”
Many of the people initially interviewed have since died.
“So that makes it an uphill battle,” he added and said that he’s hopeful his work will lead to an arrest. “I don’t know if we’ll get one on this one.”
Sheriff Driscoll has been in law enforcement for 47 years and was actually in charge of the Williams substation at the time Eaton’s body was discovered. He said all investigators, when they retire, look back on their careers and the cases they weren’t able to solve with unease because they know some level of closure for the families will remain elusive.
Judd confirmed this. When he retired from the sheriff’s office in 1993, the case was 11 years old, and he still has his notes from the case.
“It was unfinished business, and it tugs at your heartstrings,” Judd said. “You carry that with you.”
In Eaton’s case, her family now knows, Driscoll said. They have an answer as to what happened to their loved one who went missing so long ago.
“That’s some level of closure,” Driscoll said, “after all these years.”
Sumner and White said knowing is a “mixed bag” for many families. Sometimes, they are grateful for the knowledge; sometimes, it’s like ripping off a scab to a wound. It impacts so many people, they said, adding that the effects of a case like Eaton’s are lasting on the family, on investigators, on communities. It’s what keeps them coming back -- to try to get some of those answers.
Judd said, “I feel some resolve for the family. They now know where their daughter or sister is.”
But a big question remains.
“And that’s the thing … who did it?” Judd asked.