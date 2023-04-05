Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring has announced he will not seek re-election in 2024.

After leading his office through the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking up prominent roles with the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys' Advisory Council and National District Attorneys Association, Ring has decided it’s time to open a new chapter.

His office sits on the third floor of the county building in downtown Flagstaff. The clock tower at the Coconino County Superior Courthouse is so prominent in the room, a wall clock seems a redundant addition to walls that stand mostly behind bookshelves.

When Ring is behind his desk, windows to his right and along the wall in front of him afford a near-panoramic view of the bustling streets below. The way he looks out at the city under his feet informs much of his approach to his elected position.

“People are going to work. They’re shopping. They’re recreating. They’re moving about their lives. They’re doing their business. You help facilitate that, even though they don’t know who you are or what you do. Because you do what you do, it allows individuals to not be thinking about the county attorney’s office but to be thinking about their own lives and their own prosperity,” Ring said. “They are able to do that because we’ve got this office cinched down in a position where it can function out of the limelight, but prepare the climate for all this prosperity that happens around us.”

In his position, as the leader of an office that chooses which crimes to prosecute, he considers himself accountable to the soccer moms and working dads of the world. Ring believes in good and evil, and that his office is not a neutral party. Instead, he describes the work of the county attorney as “right of center.”

The posture of Ring’s office, in his words, has been to ensure there are consequences for criminal behavior and that those consequences can’t be avoided.

“When tragedy happens in people’s lives, we will be the ones who pursue remedies that are just and fair and reasoned and complete. It’s our mission statement. That became our mission statement," Ring said. "When injustice occurs we will be the ones to pursue remedies that are just and fair and reasoned."

Ring hopes that philosophy and mission statement will endure as legacies of his leadership style.

“Your real job [as county attorney] is to manage the office and attract others who have the skill set to accomplish all the various positions that need to be played on the field,” Ring said. “It was about development of vision, mission, goals, objectives, strategies, tactics, skills -- attracting and retaining the very best attorneys that might be skilled in the things we do.”

Over the course of seven years, Ring feels he’s done a great job building up the mission and retaining staff in the office.

“I’ve been doing law for 34 years. There’s young people in the office who are bright and ambitious. They have a direction that they would like to take the office. They’re growing in their leadership skills and they’re open to that opportunity,” he said.

Feeling that he’s been able to refine the office’s mission and attract future talent, Ring said it’s time to pass the torch.

“It is really the evolution of the office, allowing the next generation to have the opportunity to lead. I take that as a responsibility. If the responsibility is to do what you came to do, then having accomplished it, having the courage to step aside and let the next generation take the office forward,” he said.

Ring said his chief deputy attorney, Ammon Barker, would be a capable successor should he decide to run in 2024.

“I think he is imminently capable. I think the community and Coconino County would be in great hands if the result were that Mr. Barker is the next county attorney," he said.

Whoever is elected to the role, Ring said, will need to contend with growing pains at the courthouse. He said Coconino County’s justice system might be large enough to suit the needs of a county with the same demographics as ours if tourism and interstate traffic weren’t a factor.

Instead, he notes that roughly 40% of defendants and 30% of the victims of crime in Coconino County are not from the region.

“Our courthouse is sized as if were 145,000 [people], when on any given summer day we’re probably 345,000,” Ring said.

He embraces a metaphor to describe cases on their march through the justice system: Right now in Coconino County, each case is cued up like a voter on their way into a polling place. There’s only room for so many voters inside the polling place at a time.

Similarly, the courthouse can easily become the site of backlogs.

Ring said the system needs to be larger so the flow of traffic looks more like a day at the football stadium, where spectators enter shoulder to shoulder through multiple gates and find plenty of seats and accommodations inside.

“We’ve got to right-size our justice system, and that includes the civil side of the house. That’s going to be something that they’ll have to grapple with long after I am here," he said.

As he prepares for his exit at the end of this term, Ring said he is proud of one way he’s been able to help Coconino County lay the groundwork for its future. The sitting county attorney played a key role in securing a $2.1 million grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission to study the intersections of public health and criminal behavior.

The grant will allow the county to hire epidemiologists to gather and analyze data on the social determinants of health, examining topics such as access to quality food, education, mental health resources and transportation. Then, researchers can compare that data to numbers surrounding criminal activity to establish causal relationships on a neighborhood level.

“Crime can often be just a symptom of a stressor on the public health side of an equation, but with those insecurities that we’ve mentioned before, health insecurity, mental health insecurity, housing insecurity, job insecurity, transportation insecurity, education insecurity," Ring said. "If we can identify where those insecurities intersect with criminogenic behavior, we can get out ahead of the crime. By addressing public health issues, we can reduce our reliance on justice. That’s the whole theory. I’m most proud of having framed that and now having gotten a large grant to study it."

Ring said he prides himself on being both a deep thinker and someone who seeks holistic solutions to problems in criminal justice that peek “above the weeds.” The kind of work he’s been drawn to lately, the kind that looks critically at policy, might indicate his intention to leap into a race for higher office.

Ring said that kind of aspiration is not out of the question, but it’s not exactly in the works yet either.

“This current election cycle is so abrasive, that kind of contest doesn’t appeal to me," Ring said. "That doesn’t mean you’ve forever made the decision not to be an elected official someday. There could be other choices to make than county attorney in the future."

In Ring’s office, one entire shelf in a bookcase is home to volumes on philosophy and religion. There’s a 30-year-old mug from the Department of Justice that reads: “Law enforcement is the principal objective of forfeiture.” It’s a quiet nod to Ring’s days working in civil forfeiture for the county in the 1990s, except when a metal infuser for loose-leaf tea jingles inside the mug. The cup is often in the shadow of a stack of books on Ring’s desk, books with markers of varying sizes, shapes and colors peeking out from between their pages. He likes to read three at once: one on philosophy, one literature and one filled with poetry.

When it comes time for Ring to pack up that desk, he hopes to spend some time doing three of the things he loves most.

“What I like to do, it’s what lawyers do. They read, they think and they write,” Ring said. “I could see myself reading and thinking and writing as a consultant to other county attorney or district attorney offices across the country who have particular issues that they need to address.”

Ring said the next person to take the seat he’s occupied will also need a couple of bookmarks in order to read up on the humanities and the concepts that guide criminal justice theory. They’ll also need to spend time looking out those windows at the streets below.

“It’s not individual cases. It’s the collection of cases. It’s not measuring the results of those cases. It’s elevating and measuring the climate of prosperity," Ring said. "When you see a healthy climate of prosperity and you can relate that back to the job that you do? Translating that experience of seeing the prosperity, down into the way that you manage the office? That’s the skill set. That’s the thing I think I’ve been able to do. It’s the place I think future leadership can grow into."