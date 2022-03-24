Coconino Board of Supervisors approves raises for understaffed sheriff's department

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved a $1.4 million compensation plan that will give hundreds of deputies and corrections officers a raise as the Coconino County Sheriff's Office struggles to recruit and retain employees.

The pay plan would see CCSO patrol and detention staff advance along new pay grades. It also includes a $2,000 hiring bonus for some detention positions. It is expected to go into effect by April 19.

The plan includes a pay increase and a step increase based on the years of experience for eligible patrol and jail employees, according to county documents. Those changes would boost pay by an estimated 3%.

County Manager Steve Peru said other county employees will also see pay changes in the coming months, but CCSO was advanced first due to what he described as an ongoing "critical" issue with retaining employees.

The department currently has 55 vacancies, including 20 open deputy positions and 35 detention officers. The detention officer position repeatedly experiences the highest level of turnover since at least 2019, according to documents provided to the board.

"We're bleeding right now and I think the idea of being able to provide safety in our community -- the constitutional requirement to address those public safety needs of our community -- is very important," Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said. "And right now we're struggling with our staffing both in detention and in the field."

Driscoll attributed the vacancies partially to low compensation. He told the board during Tuesday's meeting that the department has lost numerous employees to other agencies that pay significantly more. The existing pay rates made it difficult to compete and attract people to the agency -- especially when coupled with Flagstaff's high cost of living. Some look at CCSO as a training ground where they complete their training before moving onto a higher-paying department.

"We've fallen behind," Driscoll said. "People tell us they don't want to leave, but they can't afford to stay."

It's also a safety issue, he added. The department has often been forced to require overtime due to staff shortages, leaving some employees working 12-hour shifts back-to-back. Driscoll said the long hours can lead to fatigue and burnout. They're currently spending more than half a million on patrol overtime and approximately $850,000 for the jail.

"It's not safe -- especially for those out on the road," he said. "In the middle of the night and you're working those long hours…that's a huge concern."

It's a problem plaguing departments across the state and country. Other local departments, including the Flagstaff fire and police departments, have also reported similar attrition issues in recent years, citing pay and the high cost of living.

The board unanimously approved the expedited plan during Tuesday's meeting.

"This truly is a safety concern, not only for your staff -- the deputies and detention officers -- but it is for the community as well," Board Chair Patrice Horstman said.

Coconino County is also facing the same retention problems. The county currently has about 300 open positions, a number Peru described as "staggering."

"We often state that our team members are our most important asset, and when our actions are not able to support that statement through our compensation strategy, I don't believe we are walking our talk," Peru said.

He told the board they plan to address compensation for all county staff during the upcoming May budget process.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

