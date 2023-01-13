Co-defendants sentenced in overdose death of 6-year-old Page girl

On May 3, 2019, a 6-year-old girl in Page died of a fentanyl overdose in the care of her grandfather, James Lane. Lane was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with her death.

During his trial in the fall, Lane’s home was described as a drug-fueled environment — a place where Lane and his partner (and co-defendant) Victoria Bizardie regularly used and sold illegal substances. A detective from the Page Police Department told the court that evidence of marijuana, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and fentanyl had all been found in Lane’s home by police.

“The victim in this murder case was a mere child caught in the turbulence of a major drug dealer’s callous and illegal practices,” said county attorney Bill Ring after the jury delivered a guilty verdict in Coconino County Superior Court in November.

Lane’s attorney, Greg Parzych, argued in his opening statement that Lane had rules about drug use in front of his granddaughter forbidding anyone who came to or lived in the double-wide trailer he rented in Page from using substances around her.

However, Bizardie testified that she had seen Lane use illegal substances in his granddaughter’s bedroom more than once.

“I was struck by your honesty,” Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols said to Bizardie at her sentencing on Friday, Jan. 6. “It was also very concerning that it wasn’t the first time. I don’t know that you were functioning as her grandmother ... but it makes me wonder, who was looking out for her?”

Lane’s attorney presented that Bizardie sold drugs regularly on the Navajo Nation, was aware of the presence of illicit substances in the house and was there the morning Lane’s granddaughter was found unresponsive.

On the day she died, the 6-year-old was driven to the hospital by Bizardie, who pleaded guilty to child abuse and manslaughter, as well as possession of illegal drugs for sale.

“There is not a day I don’t think about [the victim],” Bizardie told the judge at her sentencing. “She will be in my heart forever. I should have done more. I was addicted to meth. ... I want to work on being a better person for myself and my family.”

Bizardie was sentenced to 10 years in prison total — five years for each count -- two out of three of the five-year sentences Bizardie will serve concurrently. She is not eligible for probation.

The girl had been placed in Lane’s care after her mother, 34-year-old Kamaya Lane, had moved to New Mexico. According to Parzych, Kamaya Lane had been battling alcoholism and needed time to “get on her feet.” The girl was also supposed to finish out the school year in Arizona before joining her mother.

Meanwhile, Kamaya Lane was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for manslaughter and one and a half years for child abuse, to be served concurrently without the possibility of probation. The state had recommended a sentence of six years in prison.

Kamaya Lane grew up in the foster system and stated in court that she had not met James Lane until she was 18 years old. When she was 7, her mother lost custody of her due to substance abuse. Kamaya Lane shared with the court that she had faced verbal, physical and sexual abuse in foster care.

As a result, she told the judge, she was terrified of her daughter going into foster care.

“I tried my best to keep a roof over our heads, but I was struggling with substance abuse. I used alcohol to deal with my pain,” Kamaya Lane said. “He said he was going to do good for [my daughter], and I believed him. He kept telling me that he was a better parent than me, and that she was better off in her custody.”

In tears, Kamaya Lane spoke to her regret at leaving her daughter with James Lane: “Nobody is more devastated by my daughter’s loss than me. I always imagined so many things for my first daughter. I was only 23 years old when she was born. It was the happiest day of my life and also the scariest, because I had no idea how to be a mother, having never had a mother figure in my life."

According to Kamaya Lane's attorney, James Lane had maintained to her that her daughter died of natural causes some time after her death. Kamaya Lane had not lived in and was not present in James Lane’s home on the day her daughter died.

Kamaya Lane pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The legal basis for the manslaughter charge was her knowledge of marijuana use in James Lane’s home, and some attempted drug sales.

Shortly after her attorney argued that Kamaya Lane was the least culpable of the three defendants, she asked that photos of her daughter be shown in the courtroom — and then wept openly.

“I’ve been a judge 18 years, 10 years on this bench. I don’t think I’ve ever had a defendant in front of me ... who is so clearly remorseful for what happened. There is no doubt in my mind or my heart that you are. You might be the most remorseful defendant I have ever sentenced in my judicial career,” Brown Nichols said to Kamaya Lane on Friday.

The victim had sisters, and was described by a physician at trial as “the little mother.” Her loss, and young age, weighed heavily against each defendant, according to Brown Nichols.