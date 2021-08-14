Co-defendant found guilty in attempted Flagstaff jewelry store robbery

Surveillance footage played during the trial showed Blunt and Land approaching the jewelry shop on the morning of June 24, 2014. Blunt entered the business first at around 11:15 a.m. and asked former store owner Mary DeLeon to show him wedding rings.

But DeLeon got the sense that something was wrong when Blunt asked her if she was alone. DeLeon, who took the witness stand during the trial, said she lied and told Blunt that there was a jeweler working in the back.

Then, the store’s phone rang.

As DeLeon answered, Blunt reportedly pulled a gun and pointed it at DeLeon’s head, demanding information regarding the store’s safe. DeLeon, who later described that she had worked hard to make the business successful, said she was prepared to put up a fight.

After a physical altercation ensued, DeLeon was pushed to the ground and recalled feeling the gun being pressed against the back of her head. Remembering prior safety training, she thought to humanize herself by telling the assailant she had children.

“If you want to see them again, you will take me to the safe,” she recalled the gunman saying.