Co-defendant found guilty in attempted Flagstaff jewelry store robbery

A second man was found guilty in connection to an attempted jewelry store burglary in Flagstaff.
Dequint Blunt, 29 and of Phoenix, was found guilty of all charges last week, including multiple felony counts involving a deadly weapon. The incident occurred in 2014 when Blunt entered Jim Anderson Jewelers and held the store owner at gunpoint.
The verdict handed down in the Coconino Superior Court comes less than a month after his accomplice, Porter Deron Land, 42, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for similar crimes stemming from the attempted burglary.
A police investigation revealed that the two Phoenix men traveled to Flagstaff nearly seven years ago to rob the Fourth Street business and forcefully attempted to gain access to the store’s safe in broad daylight.
The case involved evidence of two rental vehicles, multiple hotel bookings, falsified names and a handgun. Blunt was linked to the crime after investigators were able to match his DNA to a shirt discarded during a getaway.
“Rest assured at the end of this case, you will know based on the evidence without a reasonable doubt that Dequint Blunt is guilty of every single charge,” state attorney Ammon Barker told the jury.
Blunt was charged with first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage.
Surveillance footage played during the trial showed Blunt and Land approaching the jewelry shop on the morning of June 24, 2014. Blunt entered the business first at around 11:15 a.m. and asked former store owner Mary DeLeon to show him wedding rings.
But DeLeon got the sense that something was wrong when Blunt asked her if she was alone. DeLeon, who took the witness stand during the trial, said she lied and told Blunt that there was a jeweler working in the back.
Then, the store’s phone rang.
As DeLeon answered, Blunt reportedly pulled a gun and pointed it at DeLeon’s head, demanding information regarding the store’s safe. DeLeon, who later described that she had worked hard to make the business successful, said she was prepared to put up a fight.
After a physical altercation ensued, DeLeon was pushed to the ground and recalled feeling the gun being pressed against the back of her head. Remembering prior safety training, she thought to humanize herself by telling the assailant she had children.
“If you want to see them again, you will take me to the safe,” she recalled the gunman saying.
At that moment, with DeLeon still sprawled out on the floor, another man entered the business. DeLeon yelled to the man to get out of the store, but Blunt pointed the gun at the man and ordered him to remain inside, according to the prosecution.
DeLeon reportedly told the customer, “leave or he will kill you.”
The man, who would later testify at the trial, said he turned around and exited the store, fearing he was about to be shot in the back. As he left, he encountered the other robber, Land, outside, and Land attempted to take the other man's cell phone to prevent him from calling the police, according to the prosecution.
After a scuffle, Land reportedly entered the jewelry store and Blunt attempted to leave. In the commotion, the prosecution said DeLeon was able to get off the ground, trigger a silent alarm in the store and grab a hidden revolver.
Land made his way to a jewelry case in the back of the store, pushing it over. DeLeon fired a single shot in his direction, intentionally missing but causing Land to flee the store by jumping through a window.
The prosecution’s case relied heavily on a string of evidence, including witness testimony, surveillance footage from both the shopping complex and nearby hotels, and DNA sequencing from items left near the scene.
The defense chose not to present an opening argument, but during closing statements questioned whether Blunt’s identity could be determined with certainty based on the evidence that was presented.
“If you have a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the alleged crimes because they may have been carried out by a third party, I am asking you to find the defendant not guilty,” Blunt’s defense attorney David Paul Gordon said.
After the verdict, Gordon did not provide comment but thanked the jury for their service.
Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring was not present at the trial, but when contacted by the Arizona Daily Sun provided a comment on behalf of the prosecution:
"The defendant committed a brazen robbery on one of our local business owners and is now appropriately facing a mandatory prison sentence. We thank the jury for their deliberation and service on this important case,” Ring said.
He also thanked the Flagstaff Police Department and Barker for the “skill and courage” displayed throughout the case.
Blunt is scheduled to appear in Division Five of the Coconino Superior Court in front of Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols for sentencing next month. The crimes carry a mandatory prison sentence, and Blunt could face upwards of 20 years for each of the charges.