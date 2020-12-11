City of Flagstaff holds virtual meet and greet for police chief applicants

Leggett said he was an approved trainer for the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation, saying he had trained hundreds of officers on how to manage workplace stress. He created several programs for his current department in Surprise, including yearly wellness checks that are voluntary for some and mandatory for others.

"Ultimately what it comes down to is to break down that wall of the concept that law enforcement should not reach out for any kind of mental health support. We've got to knock that wall down," Leggett said. "Some strides have been made up there, absolutely, but we need to continue to build on that to support the people."

Leggett said he hoped to evaluate where the department can do better, and added that he liked the recent work to alleviate police interaction with law enforcement. He hoped to continue to address public intoxicant population struggles.

"The city is moving in a great direction. I'd love to be there to help support and foster that," Leggett said. "But also meeting with different stakeholders and different groups to ensure I clearly understand what the issues are, they know that I'm going to listen and that I care, and are going to do what we can to address those issues."

