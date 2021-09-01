CAHOOTS crisis response program offers model for police reform in Flagstaff

CAHOOTS is dispatched through the same public safety answering points used to dispatch law enforcement, fire and ambulance services. Calls for service in Eugene are answered by trained call-takers who identify the most appropriate resource for the situation.

“That means that other traditional resources are aware of what we are doing, or at least the address we are at. So on the rare occasion we do need to call for additional support from police officers, paramedics or the fire department, there is already an awareness of what part of town CAHOOTS is in,” Black said.

In 2019, out of a total of roughly 24,000 CAHOOTS calls, police backup was requested 150 times, according to the program’s website.

The CAHOOTS model is funded by the City of Eugene, the City of Springfield and Lane County Health, in addition to outside donations, receiving an annual revenue of $2.2 million to operate within the Eugene-Springfield metro area.

But even with the funding and support of local governments, Black said, the program struggles to provide competitive compensation to service providers. He cautioned the City of Flagstaff not to make the same mistakes by taking low bids for service and undervaluing the work that is being done by the crisis workers.