CAHOOTS crisis response program offers model for police reform in Flagstaff

City officials may look to develop Flagstaff’s alternative response model based on the success of a well-established public safety program in Eugene, Oregon, that offers an alternative to policing.
Last week, Flagstaff City Councilmember Adam Shimoni hosted a public discussion with Tim Black, outreach director of the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, to discuss the potential of the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) crisis program in Flagstaff.
The program has been an inspiration to cities rethinking public safety across the country, drawing national attention as policing reform continues to be a focal point of public debate. Like many communities, developing an alternative response model has been an ongoing effort in Flagstaff for some time.
This year, as calls to defund the police resurfaced in city meetings, the Flagstaff City Council agreed to allocate additional funding to implement a crisis intervention program for nonviolent 911 calls, including a mobile support unit and a possible detox center.
The need for an alternative response model derives from concerns within the community that law enforcement officers are inadequately equipped to engage with individuals experiencing certain behavioral health issues. Instead of dispatching a law enforcement officer in instances of intoxication, homelessness or other petty crimes, the city’s new public safety model will look to provide social service and health professionals as a first response.
White Bird Clinic has made it a goal over the course of the last year and a half to support other communities interested in developing a mobile crisis response unit, Black said.
“I’m here to support other communities as they have conversations around what mobile crisis response really means, what else is lacking from our system and how we can separate these responses from traditionally being handled by law enforcement,” Black said.
The White Bird Clinic launched the Eugene-backed CAHOOTS model as a community policing initiative in 1989 to act as a 24/7 service. The initiatives now provide service to the entirety of the Eugene-Springfield metro area in Oregon.
CAHOOTS provides immediate stabilization in case of urgent medical need or psychological crisis, assessment, information, referral and advocacy. In some cases, crisis responders provide transportation to the next step in treatment.
Black said the model mobilizes two-person teams consisting of a medic (a nurse or paramedic) and a crisis worker. Team members are unarmed and rely on verbal communication to de-escalate situations as they unfold, putting an emphasis on using the least amount of intervention necessary.
“Our work is about supporting or stabilizing someone in the field in that moment,” Black explained. “To be able to respond to that emergent crisis in a way that allows for exploration of other resources that can prevent those situations again in the future.”
CAHOOTS is dispatched through the same public safety answering points used to dispatch law enforcement, fire and ambulance services. Calls for service in Eugene are answered by trained call-takers who identify the most appropriate resource for the situation.
“That means that other traditional resources are aware of what we are doing, or at least the address we are at. So on the rare occasion we do need to call for additional support from police officers, paramedics or the fire department, there is already an awareness of what part of town CAHOOTS is in,” Black said.
In 2019, out of a total of roughly 24,000 CAHOOTS calls, police backup was requested 150 times, according to the program’s website.
The CAHOOTS model is funded by the City of Eugene, the City of Springfield and Lane County Health, in addition to outside donations, receiving an annual revenue of $2.2 million to operate within the Eugene-Springfield metro area.
But even with the funding and support of local governments, Black said, the program struggles to provide competitive compensation to service providers. He cautioned the City of Flagstaff not to make the same mistakes by taking low bids for service and undervaluing the work that is being done by the crisis workers.
“The current funding that we have for this program is not sustainable. Until we receive the support that we need, recruitment and retention is going to continue to be impacted,” Black said. “So as you are talking in Flagstaff about what it will take to bring this to your community, this really needs to be front and center in all of your conversations."
As the budget for the current fiscal year was approved, the City of Flagstaff allocated $750,000 annually for the first three years of a planned alternative response model.
The city has since partnered with local service provider Terros Health to create a mobile outreach unit, with funding for the program coming from both Flagstaff’s general fund and tax revenue from Arizona's Proposition 207 legalizing marijuana -- which is required to be put toward public safety initiatives.
Shimoni said the city council may choose to implement ideas from the CAHOOTS model during its future meetings. One idea city officials are exploring is the possibility of implementing a detox center, a vital component of the CAHOOTS model, to support the mobile response unit currently being developed in Flagstaff.