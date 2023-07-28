A burglary in Doney Park ended in an officer-involved shooting Thursday, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary suspect, identified as 32-year-old Peoria man Eric Adamson, was shot at least once after officers say he physically attacked a deputy who was attempting to put him in handcuffs.

CCSO released edited body camera footage of the incident via Facebook.

Just after 3:10 a.m. Thursday, a burglary was reported to CCSO. Deputies responded to Hidden Hill Road, where a caller said someone had broken into their home through a shattered window.

The caller told dispatch they were holding the suspect at gunpoint. By the time deputies arrived, the suspect had jumped back out of the window in an attempt to flee the scene.

Deputies on scene determined the caller was unharmed, and started to search the area for the suspect.

Sergeant Jess Payne found Adamson just west of the house he’d allegedly broken into.

In the footage released by CCSO, Payne gets out of his patrol vehicle and shouts commands at Adamson. He approaches the suspect alone.

On the tape, Payne says, “Turn around, face away from me, walk backward toward the sound of my voice. Do it now!”

At first, Adamson appears to cooperate with the deputy. Then, as the officer approaches to put him in handcuffs, Adamson jumps back to his feet.

According to a statement from CCSO, the suspect attacked the deputy, who tried to put him in a choke hold. The suspect attempted to jump on Payne’s back and ultimately grabbed his drawn duty weapon.

In the body camera footage, the officer screams “get off me” and fires his gun.

Adamson was taken into custody and paramedics were called to the scene. In the meantime, deputies applied a tourniquet to his left arm to stop its bleeding.

On the edited tape, Payne says he fired his weapon twice and there is murmuring about the suspect being hit in the ribs. The nature of the suspect’s injuries are not yet clear, but he was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center in stable condition.

Upon his release, Adamson will be booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on several felony charges.

Payne was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and suffered minor injuries. The 11-year veteran at the sheriff’s office is being placed on temporary administrative leave pending an investigation.

That investigation will be conducted by the Northern Arizona Multiagency Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team — a group of specially trained detectives from CCSO, the Flagstaff Police Department and the Northern Arizona University Police Department.