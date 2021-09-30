Brother of accused airman Mark Gooch gives testimony during murder trial

The older brother of accused murderer Mark Gooch testified in the Coconino County Superior Court on Wednesday that he knew the defendant was surveilling Mennonites before Sasha Krause, 27, disappeared from the religious community where she lived.

Samuel Gooch was ordered by Judge Kathleen Brown-Nichols to testify after he said he would not answer questions in the trial under his right against self-incrimination.

He is not actively being prosecuted related to charges in the case, but was granted prosecutorial immunity. The testimony came during the third day of the trial and the scheduled halfway point.

U.S. Air Force airman Mark Gooch, 22, faces up to life in prison if he is found guilty of kidnapping and killing Krause. Her body was found in a forest clearing near the Sunset Crater National Monument in mid-February 2020.

The brother was questioned by prosecutor Ammon Barker on a series of phone calls he had with Mark Gooch on Jan. 18, 2020, the same day Krause went missing from her community in Farmington, New Mexico.

The calls totaled more than 90 minutes, although Samuel Gooch said he does not recall “anything of substance” from the conversations.