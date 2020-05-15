Bail denied for airman suspected of killing teacher near Flagstaff, citing cell phone records

The records showed Gooch made the long drive to the Lamp & Light community in the time before Krause was reported missing on Jan. 18. Jones explained that cell phone tower data cannot be used like GPS and can only show a general area where a phone is located, within 25 meters.

Krause’s flip phone data showed her phone was within range of cell phone towers along the same route as Gooch's until it was lost on Highway 160. Gooch's phone could be traced along the same route at a similar time frame. From Flagstaff, a driver could reach Highway 160 by taking Highway 89 and turning east through Tuba City.

Cell data showed investigators that Gooch stayed within the general area where Krause's body was found for three hours before driving back to Luke Air Force Base using Interstate 17 on the morning of Jan. 19.

Surveillance footage in the community shows a car matching Gooch’s Volkswagen Jetta in the area of the Lamp & Light community on the day she was taken. Base records show Gooch left and returned within a time frame consistent with the sheriff's investigation.

Gooch later said in an interview with investigators that he had gone to New Mexico during the time Krause was first reported missing and no one else had used his car during that time.