Autopsy report released for teacher killed near Flagstaff

Detectives say there were inconsistencies in Gooch's story. Cell phone records indicate he was near the church and in the forests outside of Flagstaff after midnight. Surveillance video at the base shows his car returned about 7 a.m. the day after he left, although Gooch said he thought it was no later later than 2 a.m.

Gooch had his car detailed a day after the body was found. Also, Gooch's phone was the only device that communicated with the same towers as Krause's phone before her signal dropped off west of Farmington, prosecutors said. They are awaiting DNA test results and ballistics to match a bullet believed to have killed Krause to a rifle that belonged to Gooch.

Gooch was assigned to Luke Air Force Base in October and worked in equipment maintenance. Base officials wouldn't say whether he's ever faced disciplinary action.

The case has entangled other members of Gooch’s family. Sam Gooch was arrested last month by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office after authorities said they suspected he flew to Arizona to pick up the rifle used in the killing. He was released on bond and hasn’t been charged by prosecutors.

Sam Gooch said the family left a Mennonite church in Wisconsin around 2015. As the siblings grew older, some went separate ways but kept in touch through occasional phone calls and text messages.