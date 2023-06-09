A 35-year-old Ash Fork man was booked at the Coconino County Jail on two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Nicolas Barone might have been holding two victims against their will at his home in Kaibab Estates West, north of Ash Fork.

CCSO started looking into Barone’s activities on June 5, when someone called 911 and hung up at about 8:04 p.m.

The suspect, deputies said, appeared “agitated and volatile” when they arrived at his home, and he wouldn’t let officers speak to the two alleged victims. Additional deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) were also dispatched to the scene.

With additional backup, a deputy made contact with the two people who were allegedly being held inside the house. CCSO said the officer was able to get them out safely.

After that, according to CCSO, it was clear that the suspect was still inside his home. Deputies believed he had guns inside the house at the time.

Once the victims were removed from the situation, deputies decided to fall back, away from the house for the evening, “in the interest of de-escalating the situation.”

According to a press release from CCSO, deputies returned to Kaibab Estates West in the morning to investigate the situation further.

Barone, the suspect, appeared to have “several felony charges pending” over the weeks leading up to June 5, according to a statement from CCSO.

On the morning of June 6, CCSO detectives came back to Barone’s home on Quarry Road with a search warrant. They brought the Northern Arizona Regional Tactical Team with them, as well as negotiators, according to CCSO.

Officers could see the suspect inside the Ash Fork house and tried to call them via telephone. Officials said they eventually resorted to using non-lethal measures to get the suspect outside — including OC gas, K9 deployment, and a taser.

After four and a half hours, Barone was taken into custody. No officers were injured during the arrest, but the suspect was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center with minor injuries, deputies said.

According to CCSO, one functional firearm was found inside the house.