Ash Fork man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, firearm

Deputies arrested an Ash Fork man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm on Friday.

50-year-old Richard Roy Johnson Jr., suspected of selling and transporting the illicit drugs, also exhibited signs that he was under the influence while operating the vehicle, according to a Coconino County Sheriff's Office report on Monday.

After arresting Johnson Jr. for a warrant and driving on a suspended license, deputies were processing the vehicle for tow when multiple illicit drugs were discovered.

In all, authorities said sheriff's deputies located over 164 pills suspected to be blue “M30” labeled fentanyl pills and approximately 0.9 ounces of methamphetamine.

A loaded .22 caliber handgun was also found in the vehicle. Johnson Jr. is prohibited to possess firearms due to felony convictions in Yavapai County, authorities said.

Authorities spoke to the Arizona Daily Sun last year about blue “M30” pills, which are said to mimic other opioids and have been found in northern Arizona. Individuals could potentially confuse the pill with legitimate oxycodone, when it actually contains fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.