As Coconino County law enforcement workers receive vaccinations, procedures and exposures remain factors

Cars had already filled the allotted spots outside the vaccination site at Fort Tuthill when Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll arrived early in the morning a week ago. Typically, residents are administered the vaccine in their vehicles, but Driscoll awaited his shot outside the facility.

Respective spokespeople for the sheriff's office and county were gathered 6 feet apart to document Driscoll, who sat in a folding chair as he received his first dose of the vaccine. The sheriff spoke positively of the current phase of the vaccination, especially on its importance for his officers that are exposed "every day."

"That is why it is vital that as many people as possible get that vaccine. I think it's the one greatest thing that we can do now to finally get a handle on COVID," Driscoll said.

Prioritized groups continue to be administered COVID-19 vaccines at sites throughout northern Arizona, including law enforcement, which can now receive a dose as members of priority Phase 1b. The current phase is expected to continue through February.

Flagstaff Police Department officer Pedro Sanchez received his first dose of the vaccine last week at the Flagstaff Medical Center, and described the process as "easy," taking about 20 minutes total.