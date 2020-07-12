Arson cases spike in city of Flagstaff during fire ban

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the past two weeks, six cases of arson have been reported to the Flagstaff Police Department across the city.

Police have made arrests in five of the cases, four of which were linked to the same subject. Police are still searching for a suspect in the case of arson that is believed to have been started by Molotov cocktails thrown at a garage on North Fourth Street.

The six cases of arson that were reported in the past two weeks equals the total amount of arson cases reported to Flagstaff police last year.

The structures that burned varied from dumpsters, cardboard compactors and unattached garages. No one reported any injuries due to the fires.

The city’s fire restrictions were implemented early in the year to limit firefighter exposure to COVID-19 that could occur while they suppressed fires. Currently the city is in stage two fire restrictions, which stop permits for open burning and prohibit charcoal grills, open fire pits, and smoking on parks and trails.

Additionally, as the city enters July, temperatures rise and the forests continue to dry out, multiple red flag warnings have been issued over the past few weeks. Coconino National Forest lists fire danger as very high for each of its districts, and the Kaibab National Forest lists its fire danger as extreme.