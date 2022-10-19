Arrest made after shots fired Tuesday night in Munds Park

The Northern Arizona Regional SWAT team was dispatched to Munds Park on Tuesday night, after gunshots were fired at a house on Trail Winds Place.

At about 9:30 p.m., Deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence incident. They discovered that windows had been broken with a hammer in the house and in vehicles outside. A handgun had also been fired.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect, 37-year-old Wesley Deam, who lives in Munds Parks with his girlfriend and her three small children.

Before officers arrived, Deam had fled the scene. Deputies believed he went to his father’s house. Because a gun was involved, SWAT teams were called in to assist with the response.

Deam was later found by sheriff’s deputies not at his father’s, but in an abandoned house. He was arrested without incident and booked at the Coconino County Detention Facility on multiple charges of felony and misdemeanor criminal damage, weapons misconduct, disorderly conduct, and misconduct involving a weapon. Deam also had an outstanding felony warrant out of California.

Also on Tuesday night, on their way to a 9 p.m. domestic violence call, a Sheriff’s Deputy collided with another vehicle on Highway 89 and Marketplace Drive. According to Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Jon Paxton, both vehicles involved might be totaled, but no one was injured. Flagstaff Police are investigating, and an insurance adjuster is looking into the crash.

It costs about $70,000 to purchase and fully equip a patrol vehicle, according to Paxton, but it’s not clear what could be salvaged from the cruiser that was damaged Tuesday just yet.

In the meantime, Sheriff’s Deputies want to remind the public that slowing down and pulling carefully to the right when you hear or see an emergency vehicle approaching is extremely important to ensure everyone’s safety.