Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Elizabeth Archibeque has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of her 6-year-old son.

The boy had been locked inside a small bedroom closet without food until he died in March of 2020. At the time of his death, police remarked that the boy weighed less than 30 pounds — well under the average weight for his age.

Archibeque was charged alongside the boy’s father, Anthony Martinez, and his grandmother, Ann Marie Martinez.

The adults told police investigators they regularly locked the boy and his brothers in a small closet in their east Flagstaff apartment to “discipline” them, denying them food. They told police the boy had been in the closet for “about a month.”

Two surviving siblings were taken into the custody of child protective services at the time. They were 2, 4 and 7 years old.

Archibeque is now set to appear before Judge Ted Reed for sentencing later this summer. The first-degree murder charge could have her facing life in prison. According to the terms of the plea agreement Archibeque signed this month, she will not be eligible for probation. If she is sentenced to life, she will not be eligible for any kind of parole or work release.