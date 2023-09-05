At the beginning of the month, 25-year-old Ian Mata allegedly broke into the home of Ryan Stevens, less than 24 hours after he had been arrested for breaking into another house on the same street. The event set the local attorney on a path to improving communication between police, judges, and victims in the immediate aftermath of a crime.

Stevens learned his neighbor had been the victim of a home invasion on the night of Aug. 1 just before the same individual was arrested for breaking into his home.

After 11 p.m. that night, Stevens’ neighbor says she saw a man pointing a flashlight into her home, appearing to track her movements, before coming inside. She was home alone at the time. Barricading herself in a bathroom, she called 911 to report the break-in and responding officers took the suspect into custody.

“They assured me, no problem, he’s been arrested, you’re safe, we’re going to monitor the neighborhood,” she told the Arizona Daily Sun.

The suspect was booked in the Coconino County jail that night, but Mata was released the next morning -- much to the alleged victim’s surprise.

“It was a gut punch. He literally was in my house last night; had he been a violent criminal, thinking that he could have come back to my house and harassed me, it was not a great feeling at all,” she said. “It was very disheartening to feel like the system failed me in that regard.”

By law, once a suspect is taken into custody, they have the right to appear before a judge within 24 hours of their arrest. During that first hearing, called an initial appearance, the judge assesses how much of a threat the person might be to their own safety or the safety of the community. The court can also issue a no-contact order or officially prohibit the suspect from revisiting the scene of an alleged crime or contacting an alleged victim.

During an initial appearance, the judge can hear from victims and use preliminary information provided by police. In order for a victim to speak to the judge during a first appearance, they have to know about the proceeding.

Stevens’ neighbor said she didn’t. She wasn’t in court to tell her story, and Stevens has a hunch that she’s not the first victim to miss their chance to speak at an initial appearance.

When police respond to a crime and make an arrest, they offer potential victims the opportunity to invoke their rights. Officers give out a form that lists the contact information for local law enforcement, courts and advocates with Victim Witness Services.

There is a box on the form where officers can indicate the name of any suspects, and what date, time and court they are set to appear in. Often, that box isn’t completely filled out.

Because everyone who was arrested in a 24-hour period has to appear before a judge in as many hours, there are typically periods of time blocked out on court dockets for initial appearances. Depending on the nature of the crime, the initial appearance will take place at a different time or place.

“This gets complicated because that’s for felonies, and that would go through the justice court. If it’s a misdemeanor within the city limits, it goes to the Flagstaff Municipal Court. So already you have a victim unfamiliar with the justice system and there are two separate courthouses and she doesn’t even know which one this person will be seen at, let alone what time,” Stevens said. “This is information Flag PD can hand to victims. Nicole would have been empowered to contact Victim Witness and show up at the court and be heard.”

Stevens emphasized there was no wrongdoing or negligence on the part of police; however, updated training could help officers to understand why offering clear and specific information about court appearances might be helpful to victims.

“From [my neighbor’s] perspective, that one opportunity to educate her about what could happen in 12 hours, meaning the person who broke into her house could be considered for release, the only real opportunity that she would have had realistically would have been for the police officers to give her that information,” Stevens said. “They gave her her victim’s rights sheet, which is good. We want them doing that, that’s a positive.”

Police also offer victims contact information for Victim Witness Services, where an advocate can walk them through the pending legal process and provide them with support and mental health resources.

When a victim calls Victim Witness, they can choose to connect with a crisis advocate at any hour of the day, or they can leave a voicemail to receive a reply during regular business hours.

In theory, a Victim Witness advocate could help someone to understand how, when and where an initial appearance is set to proceed in their case. They’re the ones who can help a layperson, without legal expertise, access the help they need to make sure their voice is heard.

“I think it's important for people to know that Victim Witness Services is always operating. Also this office, the prosecutor side of this office, we operate 24/7 as well. If we get a call from a police officer saying, 'hey, this person was arrested who may be a danger to the community. Will you go to that hearing and make sure that the judge understands the context of the case?' We will always send someone over to that hearing,” Chief Deputy County Attorney Ammon Barker said. “A prosecutor will be at that hearing, but we don’t often know about some of these cases until someone calls us.”

Stevens pointed out that it might not occur to a victim to call Victim Witness Services in the immediate aftermath of a crime or trauma. A victim might not be ready to make a phone call, but be willing to sit with information about a first appearance and have the option of attending if they’re ready.

He also said there are a limited number of advocates available to support victims in the region.

“We can’t expect Victim Advocates to respond to every single arrest with a victim involved. It’s just not realistic,” Stevens said.

The county has a number of resources designed to bolster victims. Stevens said he’d like to see those resources more clearly communicated.

“I think Ryan’s point is a good one. Oftentimes, they don’t know what those next steps look like until they talk to a prosecutor or talk to a victim advocate. I’m very interested in making sure that process runs more smoothly,” Barker said.

In the past two weeks, Stevens connected with Barker to figure out how to bridge gaps between victims, police, and the court system to improve community education and safety — focusing on initial appearances.

“I wish I had known about the initial hearing. I certainly would have been there, but there can’t be an expectation on a victim less than 12 hours later that’s been traumatized to navigate the system,” Stevens' neighbor said.

After his home was broken into, Stevens helped his neighbor understand that she could speak to the judge, and tell her story. She did.

“It was very empowering. I felt like there was information missing behind the scenes. I felt grateful that I had the opportunity to fill in any gaps. I don’t know the legal system well. I would imagine that had the judge had proper information about what actually took place that night, it would have made a difference. He apologized to me, he regretted his decision, which also made me feel heard and appreciated through the experience." she said.

Stevens said there are more gaps in the system, gaps in information the judge has to improve public safety.

“On the other side of things, the judicial officer is receiving information from the police, but in this case they didn’t even have the victim’s name. What I heard is in the probable cause statements that police are encouraged to do very brief summaries so that the judge has a small flavor of what happened, but they’re not limited to doing that, so they can provide much more detail. Had they provided her full version of what happened, I think that would have influenced the judicial officer in this case,” he said.

A judge can impose a no-contact order, which legally prohibits the suspect from contacting or approaching the victim after they are released. Because of a lack of information, when Mata was released the first time in August, a no-contact order was not filed.

“You have a trauma, and then a person who was released who is not even legally precluded from going back to her house. He can’t go inside, that’s a crime, but there was no no-contact order with the victim and there was nothing saying do not go back to that street or neighborhood,” Stevens said. “He was legally allowed to walk by her house hours after being released from jail. Of course, he did, and then he broke into my house. All that being said, she went through the trauma, not me. She did not need to look out the window and see the man who traumatized her back.”

Stevens said improving the breadth of information a judge has access to prior to initial appearances is one of his goals.

“Imagine if a judge knew about the suspect’s history. The judicial officer would be able to make the decision that the statute requires. Without that information, it’s not the judge’s fault. The judge can’t make findings or statutory findings when no information is provided to help them,” he said.

By no means, Stevens said, does he think release conditions alone should be more stringent. Instead, he wants judicial officers to have more tools to make release decisions.

“The rules of criminal procedure very much urge, if not require, people to be released from custody. This is not an effort to say that everybody who gets arrested should be held on a bond. One, I don’t believe that, and two, the rules don’t say that. In fact, the rules say they shall be released unless the judicial officer makes certain findings indicating there’s a risk to the victim or public that would warrant a bond. In a case like this, the judicial officer didn’t have the information to make that call. As long as the information is there, the rules can be followed and that’s what we’re looking to do,” he said.

In pursuit of filling in informational gaps, Stevens wrote a proposal and reached out to Barker, who was glad to come to the table and discuss ways to improve the system

“This is an opportunity for police to educate victims. The victim can correspond and communicate with the judge. It’s also on the back end, an opportunity for police to communicate with and educate the judge with a better probable cause statement with more detail, definitely the victim’s name, and that there are no-contact orders being requested, if known…[that a] person has prior felonies, has committed this same offense before, has went to prison, and was revoked from probation. All of that information would have influenced the judge a great deal in this case,” Stevens said. “Those gaps can be bridged through collaboration.”

Barker told the Arizona Daily Sun that he’s willing to collaborate.

“Our office is interested in anything that we can do to improve the process for victims of crimes. We work with Victim Witness Services routinely on cases to make sure victims are heard and that they understand their rights in Arizona. Victims have constitutional rights. One of those is conferring with a prosecutor, being at court appearances, and being heard at court appearances. Anything that has to do with improving the process for victims this office is interested in,” Barker said.

Stevens said he’d like input from law enforcement agencies and the court system to improve initial appearances.

“The court system is going to be instrumental…I would like to know from them, what do they want in probable cause statements? Are they too short? Are they enough information? Can there be a criminal history print out that’s done faster, so that they have a sense of who the person is and what their recent criminal history looks like?" he said.

Stevens said when he heard his neighbor’s story, he was inspired to take action, not because anyone failed to do their job or due diligence, but because the system in his view has blind spots.

“I think there is room to make things better. This isn’t about criticizing these officers or the judge in this case as much as using this case to inspire some positive change,” Stevens said.