'A path forward': Flagstaff city manager Greg Clifton discusses FPD audit, police chief leave

Public concern over police conduct in a 2019 undercover investigation of potential sex trafficking in massage parlors led the Flagstaff City Manager’s Office to take action two weeks ago — placing Flagstaff Police Department Chief Dan Musselman on administrative leave and announcing an audit on the multi-agency operation.

Now, Musselman is preparing to return to work, and Greg Clifton, the city manager, is commenting on the reason for his temporary absence.

“Our community needs to know that their concerns are always heard and that we will always take actions that lead to the betterment of this organization,” Clifton said.

The city manager’s role is laid out in the city charter. He is a nonelected official, a position that oversees city administration and reports directly to Flagstaff City Council. Their job is to affect policy change. The City Manager’s Office deals with city staffing and personnel matters.

“I am accountable for the actions of our departments and their respective employees,” Clifton said. “Equally important, I am accountable for ensuring that we, as an organization that serves this community, provide a level of transparency and explanation that addresses the concerns of our community.

"It concerns me that our council did not have the benefit of advance notice of this. We are taking steps to ensure that matters that may generate high community interest are brought to their attention as early as possible.”

In deciding to put Musselman on leave, communication strategy was a factor.

“It was my decision to hit the pause button here, and have an opportunity to address some things with the chief related to collaboration and information sharing," he said. "We have worked through these things in a very constructive manner, and I look forward to his return next week.”

Clifton was clear to say that the chief was not being punished; Musselman was not at the helm of the Flagstaff Police Department when the massage parlor investigations were taking place.

Clifton was not the city manager three years ago either.

“I first heard about it when the news story broke, just like the city council. My reaction was that of surprise, and sadness,” he said, referring to an ABC 15 report that first brought public attention to the topic.

The report contained clips from a video deposition in which a police officer describes being unclothed and touched in a sexual manner by a masseuse. The legality of his actions have come under fire, with experts citing Arizona Revised Statute 13-1412. That statute states that peace officers can break the law by “knowingly engaging in sexual contact, oral sexual contact, or sexual intercourse with any person who is in the officer's custody or a person who the officer knows or has reason to know is the subject of an investigation.”

The city and FPD have maintained that the officer did not break any laws.

“It was before my time," Clifton said, "and has already been reviewed by people who are knowledgeable about the legalities of this type of investigation … the legalities of all this are for others to address. I stand by the city’s position. My interest is making sure that we have the best procedures and policies in place to conduct such operations in the future, so that our officers don’t find themselves in front page news when they are simply performing their duties.”

That’s why Clifton said he made the decision to look for an outside contractor to perform an audit — though no one has been hired yet.

“The hopeful outcome is to ensure that we are following the best practices should such an operation occur in the future. It is not to suggest that the procedures that were followed three years ago were not good. It is rather to suggest that if there is a better way to conduct such an operation, then we should make that change," he said.

When the police chief’s temporary absence and Clifton’s intent to bring in an auditor were announced, the city manager was on a long-planned vacation scheduled around council recess.

“Two weeks ago I was visiting family in Vancouver. The timing of things was not good … it rarely is,” he said.

No one at the City Manager’s Office was available to provide comment at the time, so Clifton wants to be clear about what happened there too.

“There has never been a conscious move away from transparency. There are sensitivities here as we are dealing with pending legal proceedings stemming from this operation," he said. "Additionally, should any of this potentially involve a personnel matter -- that cannot be publicly discussed. There are a lot of precautions that need to be considered when making public statements and that is always a challenge when we are trying to be transparent with our citizens.”

Clifton said he wants the public to feel that their officials (elected and hired alike) are communicating with them, especially as he’s looking to address inter-agency communication in “finding a path forward.”

He added: “I want the public to know that the police officers involved in this operation were doing exactly what they were directed to do by the decision makers and advisers at that time -- who, by the way, included people from outside the city organization. I want the public to know that there is a different perspective on this than what they are hearing and reading in the media. I want the public to know that we are indeed responsive to the concerns that have been articulated and will always take measures to improve our systems and procedures when needed.”

The undercover operations that sent police officers into massage parlors with key fob recording devices were launched by the Department of Homeland Security in collaboration with the Flagstaff Police Department and the Coconino County Attorney’s Office. Homeland Security has not responded to the Arizona Daily Sun’s request for comment.

Several of the defendants who were prosecuted on evidence gathered from parlors like Triple A, Angel Massage and Relax Massage in 2019 have had their cases thrown out. There are still a few cases pending. As a result, the County Attorney’s Office has also remained silent when asked to comment.