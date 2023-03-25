Flagstaff Police are searching for the young man they believe may have robbed a downtown bank on Friday afternoon. The suspect, captured on surveillance footage, was wearing pajama pants at the time of the robbery.
According to the Flagstaff Police Department, a young white man in a two-toned gray trucker hat, “Colorado” sweatshirt, and black and white plaid pajama pants, walked into Sunwest Bank of Birch Ave a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The suspect passed a bank employee a note, compelling the worker to hand over cash.
According to police the young man left on foot, apparently headed toward North San Francisco Street.
Now, investigators are searching for the suspect, and asking anyone with information to contact them through the police department non-emergency line at (928) 774-1414, or via Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.
People are also reading…
Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.