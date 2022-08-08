 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
23-year-old Flagstaff man arrested for apartment complex shooting

A 23-year-old Flagstaff man is behind bars-- the primary suspect in a midnight shooting at an apartment complex on Beaver Street. Police believe Kyler Lewis shot at apartments while people were still inside.

At 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, police arrived at 1000 N. Beaver St. to find two apartments damaged by gunfire. According to the Flagstaff Police Department, there were people inside both apartments at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.  

Investigators were able to identify a suspect. They believe the shooter not only knew one of the people whose apartment was targeted, but was also a former roommate of one of the tenants at the Beaver Street Complex.

Police said they arrested Kyler Lewis when he appeared to return to the scene of the shooting. Officers pulled him over and found he had several weapons with him. They later searched a hotel room where Lewis was staying, finding and seizing more firearms, narcotics and narcotic equipment.

Lewis was booked into the Coconino County jail on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, felony endangerment, threatening and intimidating, discharging a firearm at a structure, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons during a drug offense, and criminal damage.

Kyler Lewis Mug Shot

23-year-old Kyler Lewis was arrested in connection with a midnight shooting at an apartment complex on Beaver Street. He faces charges for of Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Felony Endangerment in addition to various drug possession and sale charges. Booking photo courtesy of the Flagstaff Police Department. 

 Courtesy: Flagstaff Police Department
