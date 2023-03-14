Just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night, 18-year-old Isaiah Joseph Ezekiel Avila was shot and killed. Flagstaff police responded at 8:11 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported hearing gunshots at 2701 Industrial Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered Avila; they set to applying life-saving measures, but he died on the scene.

Later, investigators arrived in the East Flagstaff neighborhood. They identified 18-year-old Omar Tafoya Hernandez as the primary suspect.

Tafoya has been taken into custody and booked in the Coconino County Jail. He is charged with second degree homicide.

According to Flagstaff Police, the investigation is ongoing. Flagstaff Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at (928)556-2201, or contact Silent Witness at (928)774-6111.