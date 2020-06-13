Crews suppress auto shop fire Saturday in Flagstaff

Several engines with the Flagstaff Fire Department and surrounding fire departments suppressed a blaze that started in the yard of Maclin Truck and Trailer on Saturday afternoon.
It is not known exactly what caused the fire as of press time, and the blaze appears to have damaged several vehicles in the yard of the mechanic shop located on North Dodge Ave.
Having received the initial calls at 2:27 p.m., one fire engine arrived on the scene and quickly called for backup, said Flagstaff Fire Chief Mark Gaillard, who was at the scene.
Because of the high winds in Flagstaff, Gaillard said the department already had an extra unit on call. By the time the fire was extinguished, seven engines helped suppress the blaze while off-duty firefighters and surrounding departments were called in to cover other incidents.
Winds did cause one small spot fire near the original blaze, but it was quickly suppressed, Gaillard said.
Within 15 minutes both fires had been mostly put out. Only one garbage truck remained smoldering as of 4 p.m.
There had been several reports of explosions coinciding with the fire but, according to the fire department, this was likely only tires bursting from the burning vehicles.
John and Edythe Lynn, residents of Anchorage, Alaska, were at Maclin Truck and Trailer, which is located east of the Flagstaff Mall, when the fire broke out. The two were living in their motorhome while it underwent repairs during the couple’s journey from Green Valley back to Anchorage.
“I saw a little bit of smoke, which very quickly in the wind fanned up into a horrendous flame,” John said, adding he was among many who called the fire department.
Meanwhile, Edythe said she was sitting in their motorhome watching TV when she felt the heat of the fire through the wall of the vehicle.
The fire melted the taillights and several bags that had been strapped to the rear of the vehicle, but the motorhome was otherwise undamaged by the fire, John said.
Edythe said she and John quickly picked up their small dog, Chena, and ran out of the yard.
“Running out of there with no shoes on will tell you how panicked I was,” Edythe said.
