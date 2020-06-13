Crews suppress auto shop fire Saturday in Flagstaff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several engines with the Flagstaff Fire Department and surrounding fire departments suppressed a blaze that started in the yard of Maclin Truck and Trailer on Saturday afternoon.

It is not known exactly what caused the fire as of press time, and the blaze appears to have damaged several vehicles in the yard of the mechanic shop located on North Dodge Ave.

Having received the initial calls at 2:27 p.m., one fire engine arrived on the scene and quickly called for backup, said Flagstaff Fire Chief Mark Gaillard, who was at the scene.

Because of the high winds in Flagstaff, Gaillard said the department already had an extra unit on call. By the time the fire was extinguished, seven engines helped suppress the blaze while off-duty firefighters and surrounding departments were called in to cover other incidents.

Winds did cause one small spot fire near the original blaze, but it was quickly suppressed, Gaillard said.

Within 15 minutes both fires had been mostly put out. Only one garbage truck remained smoldering as of 4 p.m.

There had been several reports of explosions coinciding with the fire but, according to the fire department, this was likely only tires bursting from the burning vehicles.