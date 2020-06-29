Crews halt growth of fire near Snowbowl Road at three acres

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fire crews responded to a small blaze north of Flagstaff near Snowbowl Road on Monday. Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly after the smoke was first spotted just before 11 a.m., said Coconino National Forest spokesperson Brady Smith.

By about 12:20 p.m. firefighters had stopped the fire's growth, keeping it at about three acres, as they continued to build fire lines surrounding the blaze.

In all, a hot shot crew, five fire engines and several other vehicles tackled the blaze, totaling about 50 people fighting the fire at its peak.

Although the exact cause is still under investigation, Smith said it is safe to assume the fire was human-caused.

The same story goes for a previous small fire that was suppressed on Friday. That fire, also off of Highway 180 and past Snowbowl Road, was held to just eight acres and was also likely human-caused.

Both fires come as there are already stage two fire restrictions in place that make campfires and charcoal grills illegal within the national forest. Smith said it is “extremely maddening” that despite the restrictions, and several other high-profile fires currently burning across the state, it still appears people are making campfires in the forest.