Grand Canyon National Park fire crews, Tusayan Fire Department and Xanterra fire responded to a structure fire at the Red Feather Lodge in Tusayan July 9.
Crews responded to the fire at approximately 1 a.m. that day, and after finding a fire in the attic, extinguished the blaze without incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Officials said the mutual support between fire agencies across jurisdictions is an important factor in ensuring safe, timely and efficient incident management.