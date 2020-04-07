Crews contain 15-acre blaze east of Williams on Tuesday
Crews contain 15-acre blaze east of Williams on Tuesday

Fire

Fire crews from the Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest, Sherwood Forest Estates and Parks Bellemont Fire Departments responded to a wildfire late Tuesday afternoon south of Interstate 40 near the neighborhood of Sherwood Forest Estates east of Williams, according to a press release.

The Beacon Fire was discovered about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and was burning in grass and ponderosa pine. Several local residents reacted quickly with tools and equipment to help slow the spread of the fire as responding units arrived on the scene. The fire was contained just after 5 p.m. at 15.6 acres in size. The fire burned on both private and National Forest land.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation at this time.

