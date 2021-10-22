Crews close social trails, a bane of erosion, E. Coli and ecosystem impacts, along Oak Creek

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In response, AZCC teams have installed low fencing and placed thick blankets of cut juniper limbs along the edge of pull offs, not only covering the unofficial trails from view but make the areas more difficult to navigate, and give new vegetation time to grow in.

On the right path

At the same time, the crews are also making improvements to other trails with the intention of leaving those open so there are still some ways to get to the creek. So far, close to 40 of the 200 trails they have worked on will remain open.

On those trails, Fleischman said, crews are largely stabilizing the trails to reduce erosion and at times working to make them safer.

All that doesn’t guarantee that the unofficial trails won’t continue in the area, said Sasha Stortz, Arizona program manager for the National Forest Foundation. But it does give visitors the opportunity for to recreate responsibly, she said.

“People mostly want to do the right thing, so we can help people do that,” Stortz said. “Protecting this place that people adore.”

Additionally, Stortz said if they are successful they believe the work will prevent about 30 tons of sediment, or about three dump trucks, from being eroded into the creek each year.