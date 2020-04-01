Crews begin construction on new Fourth Street bridge over I-40

The new month saw the beginning of construction on a joint road improvement project by the City of Flagstaff and the Arizona Department of Transportation on Fourth Street, according to a media release.

Construction crews are working to increase the capacity of the Fourth Street bridge over Interstate 40 in order to improve the flow of traffic.

The bridge is currently one lane in each direction. The project will expand that by adding an additional lane of traffic moving both north and south, a middle turn lane and protected pedestrian and bicycle paths on either side of the bridge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To minimize delays caused by construction, crews are using a specialized “bridge slide” technique. In this way, instead of building the bridge in place, prefabricated sections of bridge will be assembled on site and then slid into place which should drastically reduce the length of construction time.

The work is scheduled to be complete by winter.

The City of Flagstaff is funding half of the cost of the project while also paying for project enhancements such as bridge aesthetics. The new bridge will also connect the Flagstaff Urban Trail System across the interstate.