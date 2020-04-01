Crews begin construction on new Fourth Street bridge over I-40

The new month saw the beginning of construction on a joint road improvement project by the City of Flagstaff and the Arizona Department of Transportation on Fourth Street, according to a media release.
Construction crews are working to increase the capacity of the Fourth Street bridge over Interstate 40 in order to improve the flow of traffic.
The bridge is currently one lane in each direction. The project will expand that by adding an additional lane of traffic moving both north and south, a middle turn lane and protected pedestrian and bicycle paths on either side of the bridge.
To minimize delays caused by construction, crews are using a specialized “bridge slide” technique. In this way, instead of building the bridge in place, prefabricated sections of bridge will be assembled on site and then slid into place which should drastically reduce the length of construction time.
The work is scheduled to be complete by winter.
The City of Flagstaff is funding half of the cost of the project while also paying for project enhancements such as bridge aesthetics. The new bridge will also connect the Flagstaff Urban Trail System across the interstate.
While construction is underway, Fourth Street will be narrowed to one lane overnight with flaggers directing traffic. Drivers on I-40 can expect single-lane closures in one direction at a time on nights and weekends throughout the project.
In midsummer, the project will require a 17-day full closure of Fourth Street over I-40 to remove the old bridge and slide the new bridges into place. There will also be a full closure of Fourth Street over two weekends during the project.
