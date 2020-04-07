Creative Spirits using alternatives to in-person painting

Watching skilled artists paint can be a helpful and connected way to share imaginative creations, even while separated online.
Creative Spirits, a studio on the west side of Flagstaff, normally provides a fun setting for all types of people to gather, socialize and learn. Since the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, however, the operation has been forced to adjust, particularly after Mayor Coral Evans ordered the temporary closure of all nonessential businesses.
A few days after shutting their doors, Keli Openshaw and Stephanie Gerst — co-owners of Creative Spirits — began talking about alternative class models. On March 20 and 21, the pair offered free online sessions via Zoom, a video conferencing service.
Both classes were successful, Openshaw said, with the first session receiving 88 attendees on Zoom and another 16 or 17 from Facebook Live. Typically, Creative Spirits offers 30 slots in face-to-face classes, while the online platform is limitless.
“Now, it’s actually something we might consider moving forward, even when we can reopen our physical location,” Openshaw said during a three-way Zoom interview. “If you think about it, there’s no boundaries anymore, and we can market it to everybody.”
Online software is also advantageous because it allows families and friends from around the country to partake together. Openshaw said Zoom classes have already featured participants from California and Kentucky, along with plenty of supporters in the Flagstaff area.
One local family, the Overhisers, are repeat customers at Creative Spirits. Allison Overhiser and her 10-year-old daughter, Julia, registered and joined both complimentary online classes. Additionally, Julia once celebrated two birthday parties and attended summer camp at the studio, affording her a mixture of face-to-face and online experience.
“I prefer painting in person, but painting online is the next best thing,” Julia said. “I had a lot of fun, and they helped me paint a beautiful painting.”
Similarly, Allison said video conferencing is a good substitute for the studio following indefinite closures.
“We want businesses like Creative Spirits to be open after the pandemic, and this is a great way to support them,” Allison said.
Another aspect of Openshaw and Gerst’s business is fundraising. Every month, Creative Spirits contributes 30% of its Friday ticket revenue to a local nonprofit, but March’s donations were canceled after the studio shut down. In April, Gerst said they are partnering with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Flagstaff, donating two-thirds of Friday ticket earnings — $10 from each $15 purchase — to the charity and its mentorship programs.
Openshaw also said Michaels performs an essential role in offering supplies, discounts and availability for both artists and participants. Although the retailer currently operates under different hours, its digital transactions and curbside pick-ups still serve as effective options.
Likewise, Creative Spirits partners with local wineries and breweries, including Blendz Winery & Bar, Historic Brewing Company and Vino Loco Wine & Bottle Shop. Many of these businesses currently promote online orders and to-go options, Gerst said, which can be enjoyed while painting at home.
“It’s really cool to see how this tough situation has broadened our horizons and made us realize what the possibilities are,” Gerst said.
Flagstaff’s business owners have done an excellent job of sticking together and sharing encouragement, Openshaw added, which generates hope for the city moving forward.
“There’s lots of people trying to build each other up and be a supportive business community,” Openshaw said. “It’s been pretty amazing to see how quickly everybody has adapted.”
Although these adjustments are necessary, they have undeniably posed some combination of personal and fiscal challenges. One specific problem associated with social distancing, Gerst explained, is feeling isolated and helpless.
By offering online networks, Creative Spirits is actively bridging the gap between people and their lives. More importantly, during these uncertain and uncontrollable times, integration can make everything feel a little bit better.
“The positive exchange of creativity is really uplifting,” Gerst said. “When we connect online, virtually, it reminds me that I’m not alone — it’s crucial to be together.”
