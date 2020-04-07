Creative Spirits using alternatives to in-person painting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Watching skilled artists paint can be a helpful and connected way to share imaginative creations, even while separated online.

Creative Spirits, a studio on the west side of Flagstaff, normally provides a fun setting for all types of people to gather, socialize and learn. Since the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, however, the operation has been forced to adjust, particularly after Mayor Coral Evans ordered the temporary closure of all nonessential businesses.

A few days after shutting their doors, Keli Openshaw and Stephanie Gerst — co-owners of Creative Spirits — began talking about alternative class models. On March 20 and 21, the pair offered free online sessions via Zoom, a video conferencing service.

Both classes were successful, Openshaw said, with the first session receiving 88 attendees on Zoom and another 16 or 17 from Facebook Live. Typically, Creative Spirits offers 30 slots in face-to-face classes, while the online platform is limitless.

“Now, it’s actually something we might consider moving forward, even when we can reopen our physical location,” Openshaw said during a three-way Zoom interview. “If you think about it, there’s no boundaries anymore, and we can market it to everybody.”