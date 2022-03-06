Creative Flagstaff announces 2022 Viola Award finalists

The Viola Awards is back for its 14th year and with it a number of new additions.

Two new categories, (Excellence in Collaboration and the Philanthropy Award) are part of this year’s event, as are refined finalist criteria and a new venue, Flagstaff‘s historic Orpheum Theater.

Every year, the Viola Awards recognizes local artists, educators, organizations and leaders who make positive contributions to the arts and sciences. The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll, shifting the art world forever. And yet, as many can attest, Flagstaff and its arts, cultural organizations and luminaries persevered.

This year saw a record 300 nominations sent in by members of the community and close to 40 people applied to serve as panelists, who determine both finalists and winners.

This year’s Legacy Award will go to the late Jim Babbitt, who died in the fall of 2021 after a lifetime of supporting arts, culture, and science in Flagstaff. An author of three books on the history of Flagstaff, Creative Flagstaff stated they were honored to recognize his lasting impact on the town.

“The Viola Awards is an apt place to celebrate his contributions and honor his legacy in Flagstaff," the organization stated in a press release. "The Babbitt Brothers Foundation has served as the founding sponsor of the Viola Awards since its inception, 14 years ago. Jim was modest in his personal recognition and an enthusiastic participant of the event. The Viola Awards are named after Viola Babbitt, who was an artist and fierce advocate of the arts in Flagstaff, and a relative of Jim Babbitt. In 2008, Jim Babbitt founded a $20,000 endowment to ensure the sustainability of the Viola Awards for the Flagstaff community."

This year’s award ceremony will be held Saturday, April 30 at the Orpheum Theater.

Without further ado, here are the 2022 Viola Award finalists:

Excellence in the Visual Arts

Bryan David Griffith: Watershed

Charles Decker: Murals at Kutz Barber Shop & Beauty College

Museum of Northern Arizona: Journey to Balance: Migration and Healing in Three Hopi Murals

Rebekah Nordstrom: One Hundred: The (Un)essential Series

Will Ambrose: The Forest

Excellence in the Performing Arts

Ballet Folklórico de Colores & NAU Wind Symphony: Escenas

Dark Sky Aerial: OMEN

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival: Midsummer Night’s Dream

MOCAF & Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival: Co-Vids

NAU Theater: Moving Through Grief

Excellence in Music

iiwaa

Tré Orona & Tsoh Tso

Tha Yoties

WinterHaven

Excellence in Storytelling

Ash Davidson: Damnation Springs

Dark Sky Aerial, Sandcast Media, & Firewatch Media: OMEN

Deidra Peaches: Lifeways of the Little Colorado River

Sandcast Media: They/Them

Will Cordeiro: Trap Street

Emerging Artist

Dana Kamberg

Ember Crowley

iiwaa

Tyrrell Tapaha

Excellence in Education

Diane Immenthun

Dr. Louise Scott

Rena Hamilton

Dr. Steven Hemphill

Excellence in Collaboration

Art Loft Collective

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra & Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival: Family Pops Concert

MOCAF & Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival: Co-Vids

Kyle & Gretta Miller: Serenade

Community Impact (Individual)

Carrie Dallas

Jake Bacon

Lyncia Begay

Community Impact (Organization)

Ballet Folklórico de Colores

Threaded Together

Tynkertopia

Philanthropy Award

Arizona Public Service

Dark Sky Brewing

Flinn Foundation

Randy Beaumont

For more, visit www.creativeflagstaff.org/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0